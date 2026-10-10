Kim Kardashian has arrived at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton for this weekend's action at Marina Bay.

The 45-year-old reality TV megastar has been dating the seven-time world champion since late January, when news of their budding romance made global headlines.

Kim later made her first appearance in the paddock to support Lewis at the glitzy Monaco Grand Prix in early June, cheering on the Ferrari legend to a brilliant second-place finish.

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Kardashian in Ferrari garage in Singapore

Now Kim is back in the paddock at Marina Bay, being spotted in the back of the Ferrari garage wearing a pink maxi dress as Saturday's Sprint race got under way in very wet conditions after a half-hour delay.

Her presence certainly appeared be a lucky charm as Hamilton claimed a terrific second place in the Sprint behind Max Verstappen, having started down in P6.

The Skims founder will also get to watch Qualifying later on Saturday, followed by the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday evening local time.

Lewis and Kim are F1's real power couple

Hamilton and Kardashian (or Hamildashian or Kimilton, whatever your preference is) are undoubtedly the sport's newest and biggest power couple.

Kim and Lewis are F1's biggest power couple.

Skims founder Kim is also a ridiculously successful businesswoman as well as a massive celebrity - her net worth is estimated at around £2billion.

She also has an incredible 343million Instagram followers.

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