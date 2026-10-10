F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after Singapore sprint drama

Kimi Antonelli's hopes of landing a world title improved even more after the Singapore Grand Prix sprint, despite only finishing fourth at Marina Bay.
The Mercedes driver entered the weekend 84 points in front of his team-mate George Russell, with the hope of winning the world championship at the United States in the first race after Singapore.
Chances of doing that increased after the Singapore sprint when Russell crashed out of the race from the lead, having passed pole sitter Max Verstappen into turn one.
After the sprint, Antonelli increased his lead over Russell to 89 points with Verstappen gaining the full eight points from the sprint in front of Lewis Hamilton, making it back-to-back wins after his triumph at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
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Latest Drivers' Standings
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|325
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|236
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|221
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|197
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|196
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard
|189
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mastercard
|128
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing
|96
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|69
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|41
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|38
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|27
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|23
|14
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Audi Revolut
|9
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|7
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|7
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|7
|18
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|5
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|22
|Sergio Pérez
|Cadillac
|0
Latest Constructors' Standings
Ferrari were the big winners after the Singapore sprint, taking more points than anyone with 13, although their huge deficit to constructors' championship leaders Mercedes remain.
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|561
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|418
|3
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|317
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|306
|5
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|94
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|68
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|30
|8
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|19
|9
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|12
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|7
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
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