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Antonelli, Hamilton, Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO
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F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after Singapore sprint drama

The very latest F1 standings on Saturday October 10 after the Singapore sprint

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
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Kimi Antonelli's hopes of landing a world title improved even more after the Singapore Grand Prix sprint, despite only finishing fourth at Marina Bay.

The Mercedes driver entered the weekend 84 points in front of his team-mate George Russell, with the hope of winning the world championship at the United States in the first race after Singapore.

Chances of doing that increased after the Singapore sprint when Russell crashed out of the race from the lead, having passed pole sitter Max Verstappen into turn one.

After the sprint, Antonelli increased his lead over Russell to 89 points with Verstappen gaining the full eight points from the sprint in front of Lewis Hamilton, making it back-to-back wins after his triumph at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Where do F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

Latest Drivers' Standings

Updated 2026 F1 Driver Standings
Pos Driver Team Points
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 325
2 George Russell Mercedes 236
3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 221
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 197
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 196
6 Lando Norris McLaren Mastercard 189
7 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mastercard 128
8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing 96
9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 69
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 41
11 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 38
12 Franco Colapinto Alpine 27
13 Oliver Bearman Haas 23
14 Nico Hülkenberg Audi Revolut 9
15 Esteban Ocon Haas 7
16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 7
17 Carlos Sainz Williams 7
18 Alexander Albon Williams 5
19 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1
20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0
21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0
22 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0

Latest Constructors' Standings

Ferrari were the big winners after the Singapore sprint, taking more points than anyone with 13, although their huge deficit to constructors' championship leaders Mercedes remain.

Pos Team Points
1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 561
2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 418
3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 317
4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 306
5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 94
6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 68
7 TGR Haas F1 Team 30
8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 19
9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 12
10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 7
11 Cadillac F1 Team 0

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Dan Ripley
Written by
Dan Ripley - Global Editor
I've been a massive F1 fan since the mid 1990s and continue to study the history of the sport long before that. As an experienced motor sport reporter covering F1, MotoGP and the LeMans 24 Hour race, being part of GPFans has allowed me to work with a diverse team with all sorts of different backgrounds in watching the sport and given me a greater appreciation of F1.
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