F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after Singapore sprint drama

Kimi Antonelli's hopes of landing a world title improved even more after the Singapore Grand Prix sprint, despite only finishing fourth at Marina Bay.

The Mercedes driver entered the weekend 84 points in front of his team-mate George Russell, with the hope of winning the world championship at the United States in the first race after Singapore.

Chances of doing that increased after the Singapore sprint when Russell crashed out of the race from the lead, having passed pole sitter Max Verstappen into turn one.

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After the sprint, Antonelli increased his lead over Russell to 89 points with Verstappen gaining the full eight points from the sprint in front of Lewis Hamilton, making it back-to-back wins after his triumph at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

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Latest Constructors' Standings

Ferrari were the big winners after the Singapore sprint, taking more points than anyone with 13, although their huge deficit to constructors' championship leaders Mercedes remain.

Pos Team Points 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 561 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 418 3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 317 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 306 5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 94 6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 68 7 TGR Haas F1 Team 30 8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 19 9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 12 10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 7 11 Cadillac F1 Team 0

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