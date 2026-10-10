F1 Sprint Results Today: 2026 Singapore Grand Prix times and positions after dramatic wet race

Max Verstappen took an excellent victory in a dramatic Singapore sprint race on Saturday at the Marina Bay Circuit, backing up his excellent showing last weekend in Sepang to cement himself as the man to beat in Sunday's grand prix.

The scheduled start time of 10am was pushed back more than half an hour thanks to a late rain storm reminiscent of last Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix in Singapore, albeit without the software issues which caused chaos on Sunday.

Once things got going after a double formation lap, cars only made it a single racing lap before the safety car was deployed for a big crash for leader George Russell – who got ahead of polesitter Verstappen off the start – touching a slippery white line coming onto the main straight and spinning into the wall.

Safety car chaos ends multiple races

That safety car period ended up being absolutely bizarre, with Isack Hadjar and Franco Colapinto both retiring with technical issues, Arvid Lindblad spinning and driving backwards on the track to make space to turn around, while Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez came together at more of less the same moment that Russell hit the wall.

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Once things went green again, Verstappen used his recently-impressive Red Bull to simply drive away from the rest of the field, pursued by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in second and third.

Leclerc was pushed hard by the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the final laps, only for Norris to send a desperate last-lap lunge up the inside of his own team-mate to spin out both orange cars – Piastri ending up in the barriers, and Norris recovering to take a single point for eighth.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix Sprint Race Results

Grand Prix Results Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull WINNER 2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +2.591s 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +16.871s 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +17.238s 5 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +20.632s 6 Oliver Bearman Haas +24.321s 7 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +27.525s 8 Lando Norris McLaren +28.272s 9 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +36.220s 10 Esteban Ocon Haas +37.640s 11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +50.464s 12 Carlos Sainz Williams +52.467s 13 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +55.792s 14 Oscar Piastri McLaren DNF NC Alex Albon Williams DNF NC Gabriel Bortoleto Audi DNF NC Valtteri Bottas Cadillac DNF NC Franco Colapinto Alpine DNF NC Isack Hadjar Red Bull DNF NC George Russell Mercedes DNF NC Sergio Perez Cadillac DNF NC Lance Stroll Aston Martin DNF

Is there F1 today?

Qualifying is next up on Saturday, October 10, at 21:00 (local time) and 14:00 (BST).

To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.

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