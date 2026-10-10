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Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, 2026, generic — Photo: © IMAGO
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F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule and how to watch live

The battle for pole is absolutely crucial at Marina Bay on Saturday

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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The battle for pole position at Singapore is absolutely crucial and the most important session of the 2026 Grand Prix race weekend takes place today (Saturday October 10).

Of the 16 races to be run at the Marina Bay circuit since its inception in 2008, 11 have been won by the driver starting at the very front of the grid (68.75 percent).

With overtaking opportunities at an absolute premium on a demanding 4.927k street circuit, this evening's 60-minute Qualifying session is vital to success on Sunday.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the hot favourite to qualify fastest later today after following up his Bahrain Grand Prix victory by claiming a Sprint pole here on Friday.

Verstappen clearly has the edge on Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren for single-lap pace around this circuit - one where he has never actually won a race yet. Claiming pole today would be a massive step towards ending that jinx and we have all the important details for you ahead of the session.

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F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton takes Ferrari blame as FIA issue penalty verdict at Singapore GP

What time is Singapore Grand Prix qualifying today?

Qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday October 10), starting at 9pm local time. That is 2pm BST in the UK or 9am Eastern in the US.

We've converted it to your local timezone where you are, all available in the table below:

Qualifying - Saturday October 10, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (SST)21:00 Saturday
Central Europe (CEST)15:00 Saturday
UK (BST)14:00 Saturday
US (ET)09:00 Saturday
US (CT)08:00 Saturday
US (PT)06:00 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)21:00 Saturday
Australia (ACT)22:30 Saturday
Australia (AET)23:00 Saturday
Mexico (CST)07:00 Saturday
Japan (JST)22:00 Saturday
China (CST)21:00 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)15:00 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)16:00 Saturday
India (IST)18:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)21:00 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)16:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)17:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)16:00 Saturday

How to watch Singapore Qualifying live on TV today

As ever, the UK options are Sky F1 for live coverage or Channel 4 for free-to-air highlights.

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch the F1 Singapore Grand Prix for free this weekend.

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports, Channel 4
United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia, TV8
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: F1 star blasts FIA with double standards accusation after Singapore GP

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
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