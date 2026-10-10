F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule and how to watch live

The battle for pole position at Singapore is absolutely crucial and the most important session of the 2026 Grand Prix race weekend takes place today (Saturday October 10).
Of the 16 races to be run at the Marina Bay circuit since its inception in 2008, 11 have been won by the driver starting at the very front of the grid (68.75 percent).
With overtaking opportunities at an absolute premium on a demanding 4.927k street circuit, this evening's 60-minute Qualifying session is vital to success on Sunday.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the hot favourite to qualify fastest later today after following up his Bahrain Grand Prix victory by claiming a Sprint pole here on Friday.
Verstappen clearly has the edge on Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren for single-lap pace around this circuit - one where he has never actually won a race yet. Claiming pole today would be a massive step towards ending that jinx and we have all the important details for you ahead of the session.
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What time is Singapore Grand Prix qualifying today?
Qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday October 10), starting at 9pm local time. That is 2pm BST in the UK or 9am Eastern in the US.
We've converted it to your local timezone where you are, all available in the table below:
Qualifying - Saturday October 10, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (SST)
|21:00 Saturday
|Central Europe (CEST)
|15:00 Saturday
|UK (BST)
|14:00 Saturday
|US (ET)
|09:00 Saturday
|US (CT)
|08:00 Saturday
|US (PT)
|06:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|21:00 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|22:30 Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|23:00 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|07:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|22:00 Saturday
|China (CST)
|21:00 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|15:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|16:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|18:30 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|21:00 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|16:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|17:00 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|16:00 Saturday
How to watch Singapore Qualifying live on TV today
As ever, the UK options are Sky F1 for live coverage or Channel 4 for free-to-air highlights.
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch the F1 Singapore Grand Prix for free this weekend.
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia, TV8
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
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