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Verstappen during FP1 in Singapore — Photo: © IMAGO
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F1 Sprint Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2026 schedule, start times and TV channel

Verstappen starts on pole after Sprint Qualifying chaos at Marina Bay

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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The sixth and final Sprint race of the 2026 F1 season takes place at the Singapore Grand Prix today (Saturday October 10) and we have all the key details for you ahead of the session.

The drivers will do battle over the shortened 100km race distance (it normally lasts around 30 minutes) at Marina Bay after a Sprint Qualifying session which brought more unwanted chaos for the sport on Friday.

When SQ1 resumed after a red flag drivers found that Overtake Mode had not been reactivated, meaning the ones who had not already been able to set a lap time were powerless to progress.

Despite all of that we will still have a Sprint race today, and Red Bull's resurgent Max Verstappen will start it on pole position, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton is down in P6 with championship leader Kimi Antonelli down in P8.

Remember how the points work for a Sprint - the winner scores 8 points and the top eight drivers all score, down to a single point for eighth.

We have all the important details for you ahead of today's race - including schedule, start time and how you can watch the action live.

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing of the Singapore Grand Prix. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

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What time is the F1 Sprint race today?

Lights out for the Sprint race at the Singapore Grand Prix is today (Saturday August 2022) at 5pm local time at the Marina Bay circuit. That is 10am in the UK or 5am Eastern in the US.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below, wherever you are in the world:

Singapore Grand Prix Sprint race start time

Sprint Race - Saturday October 10, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (SST)17:00 Saturday
Central Europe (CEST)11:00 Saturday
UK (BST)10:00 Saturday
US (ET)05:00 Saturday
US (CT)04:00 Saturday
US (PT)02:00 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)06:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)17:00 Saturday
Australia (ACT)18:30 Saturday
Australia (AET)19:00 Saturday
Mexico (CST)03:00 Saturday
Japan (JST)18:00 Saturday
China (CST)17:00 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)11:00 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)12:00 Saturday
India (IST)14:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)17:00 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)12:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)13:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)12:00 Saturday

How to watch live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location - as ever, the UK options are Sky F1 for live coverage or Channel 4 for free-to-air highlights.

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Sprint race qualifying results and grid positions

The grid for Saturday's race in Singapore looks like this:

Singapore Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Gap
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.156
2 George Russell Mercedes +0.120s
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.243s
4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.298s
5 Lando Norris McLaren +0.431s
6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.546s
7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.693s
8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.185s
9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull NO TIME
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine NO TIME
11 Franco Colapinto Alpine ELIMINATED IN SQ2
12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi ELIMINATED IN SQ2
13 Ollie Bearman Haas ELIMINATED IN SQ2
14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi ELIMINATED IN SQ2
15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin ELIMINATED IN SQ2
16 Esteban Ocon Haas ELIMINATED IN SQ2
17 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls ELIMINATED IN SQ1
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin ELIMINATED IN SQ1
19 Alex Albon Williams ELIMINATED IN SQ1
20 Sergio Perez Cadillac ELIMINATED IN SQ1
21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac ELIMINATED IN SQ1
22 Carlos Sainz Williams ELIMINATED IN SQ1
Verstappen starts the Singapore Sprint on pole.
Verstappen starts the Singapore Sprint on pole.

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Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography
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