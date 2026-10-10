F1 Sprint Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2026 schedule, start times and TV channel

The sixth and final Sprint race of the 2026 F1 season takes place at the Singapore Grand Prix today (Saturday October 10) and we have all the key details for you ahead of the session.
The drivers will do battle over the shortened 100km race distance (it normally lasts around 30 minutes) at Marina Bay after a Sprint Qualifying session which brought more unwanted chaos for the sport on Friday.
When SQ1 resumed after a red flag drivers found that Overtake Mode had not been reactivated, meaning the ones who had not already been able to set a lap time were powerless to progress.
Despite all of that we will still have a Sprint race today, and Red Bull's resurgent Max Verstappen will start it on pole position, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton is down in P6 with championship leader Kimi Antonelli down in P8.
Remember how the points work for a Sprint - the winner scores 8 points and the top eight drivers all score, down to a single point for eighth.
We have all the important details for you ahead of today's race - including schedule, start time and how you can watch the action live.
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What time is the F1 Sprint race today?
Lights out for the Sprint race at the Singapore Grand Prix is today (Saturday August 2022) at 5pm local time at the Marina Bay circuit. That is 10am in the UK or 5am Eastern in the US.
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below, wherever you are in the world:
Singapore Grand Prix Sprint race start time
Sprint Race - Saturday October 10, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (SST)
|17:00 Saturday
|Central Europe (CEST)
|11:00 Saturday
|UK (BST)
|10:00 Saturday
|US (ET)
|05:00 Saturday
|US (CT)
|04:00 Saturday
|US (PT)
|02:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|06:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|17:00 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|18:30 Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|19:00 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|03:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|18:00 Saturday
|China (CST)
|17:00 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|11:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|12:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|14:30 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|17:00 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|12:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|13:00 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|12:00 Saturday
How to watch live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location - as ever, the UK options are Sky F1 for live coverage or Channel 4 for free-to-air highlights.
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Sprint race qualifying results and grid positions
The grid for Saturday's race in Singapore looks like this:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:31.156
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.120s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.243s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.298s
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.431s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.546s
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.693s
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.185s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|NO TIME
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|NO TIME
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|ELIMINATED IN SQ2
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|ELIMINATED IN SQ2
|13
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|ELIMINATED IN SQ2
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|ELIMINATED IN SQ2
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|ELIMINATED IN SQ2
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|ELIMINATED IN SQ2
|17
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|ELIMINATED IN SQ1
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|ELIMINATED IN SQ1
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|ELIMINATED IN SQ1
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|ELIMINATED IN SQ1
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|ELIMINATED IN SQ1
|22
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|ELIMINATED IN SQ1
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