F1 Sprint Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2026 schedule, start times and TV channel

The sixth and final Sprint race of the 2026 F1 season takes place at the Singapore Grand Prix today (Saturday October 10) and we have all the key details for you ahead of the session.

The drivers will do battle over the shortened 100km race distance (it normally lasts around 30 minutes) at Marina Bay after a Sprint Qualifying session which brought more unwanted chaos for the sport on Friday.

When SQ1 resumed after a red flag drivers found that Overtake Mode had not been reactivated, meaning the ones who had not already been able to set a lap time were powerless to progress.

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Despite all of that we will still have a Sprint race today, and Red Bull's resurgent Max Verstappen will start it on pole position, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton is down in P6 with championship leader Kimi Antonelli down in P8.

Remember how the points work for a Sprint - the winner scores 8 points and the top eight drivers all score, down to a single point for eighth.

We have all the important details for you ahead of today's race - including schedule, start time and how you can watch the action live.

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What time is the F1 Sprint race today?

Lights out for the Sprint race at the Singapore Grand Prix is today (Saturday August 2022) at 5pm local time at the Marina Bay circuit. That is 10am in the UK or 5am Eastern in the US.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below, wherever you are in the world:

Singapore Grand Prix Sprint race start time

Sprint Race - Saturday October 10, 2026

Location Time Local time (SST) 17:00 Saturday Central Europe (CEST) 11:00 Saturday UK (BST) 10:00 Saturday US (ET) 05:00 Saturday US (CT) 04:00 Saturday US (PT) 02:00 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 06:00 Saturday Australia (AWST) 17:00 Saturday Australia (ACT) 18:30 Saturday Australia (AET) 19:00 Saturday Mexico (CST) 03:00 Saturday Japan (JST) 18:00 Saturday China (CST) 17:00 Saturday South Africa (SAST) 11:00 Saturday Egypt (EEST) 12:00 Saturday India (IST) 14:30 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 17:00 Saturday Turkey (TRT) 12:00 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 13:00 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 12:00 Saturday

How to watch live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location - as ever, the UK options are Sky F1 for live coverage or Channel 4 for free-to-air highlights.

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Sprint race qualifying results and grid positions

The grid for Saturday's race in Singapore looks like this:

Singapore Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.156 2 George Russell Mercedes +0.120s 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.243s 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.298s 5 Lando Norris McLaren +0.431s 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.546s 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.693s 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.185s 9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull NO TIME 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine NO TIME 11 Franco Colapinto Alpine ELIMINATED IN SQ2 12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi ELIMINATED IN SQ2 13 Ollie Bearman Haas ELIMINATED IN SQ2 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi ELIMINATED IN SQ2 15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin ELIMINATED IN SQ2 16 Esteban Ocon Haas ELIMINATED IN SQ2 17 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls ELIMINATED IN SQ1 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin ELIMINATED IN SQ1 19 Alex Albon Williams ELIMINATED IN SQ1 20 Sergio Perez Cadillac ELIMINATED IN SQ1 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac ELIMINATED IN SQ1 22 Carlos Sainz Williams ELIMINATED IN SQ1

Verstappen starts the Singapore Sprint on pole.

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