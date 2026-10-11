F1 stars face unhealthy air at Singapore Grand Prix as government issues haze warning

Sunday's 2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix is set to take place in unhealthy air as a smoke haze continues to hang over the city.

Recent days have seen pollution levels in the air over the city skyrocket due to the haze caused by fires in southern Sumatra in Indonesia.

Early on race day - at 6am local time - PSI (Pollutant Standard Index) readings for Central Singapore were showing 154, which puts it in the 'unhealthy range'. The 62-lap race begins at 8pm local time (1pm BST in the UK).

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Government Minister issues warning

On Saturday, just 24 hours before the Grand Prix, the Singapore Government issued a warning saying it feared readings could go even higher and surpass 200, which would take the air into 'very unhealthy' range.

Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations, said: "As you know, the condition of haze has worsened over the past week. That's because we have increased hot spots in Sumatra and Kalimantan, also because the wind conditions has been unfavourable to us.

"Although we expect some rain over the weekend, but we could expect the haze level to exceed 200, going into the Very Unhealthy range. So we have to be prepared."

Ms Fu stressed that the Government are particularly concerned by how the haze could impact vulnerable sections of Singapore locals.

She continued: "We are very concerned for our population, particularly those that are more vulnerable, the seniors, the young children, pregnant women, as well as those with lung or heart conditions. We are on top of situation."

Haze Task Force set to deploy masks

Ms Fu said a Haze Task Force has been assembled and is meeting regularly, and the Government is preparing to deploy N95 masks if readings reach high enough levels.

"When the 24-hour PSI breaches 200, we will activate the mask distribution exercise. Eligible Singaporeans could get their mask either through vending machines or through the Community Centres," she confirmed.

"We will also be activating the haze shelters in our community, and that's the air-conditioned areas in our community centres, as well as some of the RC and RN centres.

"So basically, it's areas that's convenient to the population. If they do not have air conditioning at home, they can actually seek shelter in some of these air conditioning areas with air purifiers."

Minister 'very concerned about public health'

Stressing the seriousness of the situation, Ms Fu concluded: "We are very concerned about public health, and therefore we have contingency plans according to the PSI levels.

"We also have sectoral guidance, including the schools, pre-schools, workplaces, as well as the health institutions, so you can find guidance from the sector leads, such as MOE coming up with advisory on the different approaches with different levels of PSI."

Uncomfortable conditions for F1 drivers

The haze comes as an added issue for F1 drivers, who are already preparing to combat brutal conditions during Sunday's race.

While the air temperature is expected to be around 30C during the 62-lap race, humidity and track conditions mean it could reach 60C inside the cockpit of an F1 car.

Many drivers will don cooling vests for the race in a bid to lessen the impact of those conditions.

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