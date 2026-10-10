F1 star investigated by FIA stewards after driving the WRONG way at Singapore Grand Prix

Becoming an F1 driver is incredibly difficult given the skill and fitness required.

Perhaps the most basic necessity of driving an F1 car though is knowing which way to go.

This shouldn't be too difficult. You don't need a sat-nav, just follow the corners and you've got the basics of racing down to at tee.

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So maybe there a few eyebrows raised when an F1 star is put under investigation for going the wrong way around the track.

The driver in question was Arvid Lindblad for the Racing Bull, making his debut in F1 this season.

Lindblad had spun at turn 5 in the opening stages of the Singapore sprint race on Saturday, before driving back down the track and then spinning his car around to rejoin the race.

So, while Lindblad didn't get lost, of course, he was driving the wrong way down the track, meaning the FIA stewards called to meet him after the sprint race where he finished 13th and last.

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FIA take no further action on Lindblad

However, after the investigation the FIA stewards decided to take no further action, saying: "The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 41 (Arvid Lindblad), team representative and reviewed video and in-car video evidence.

"Car 41 spun after the exit of Turn 5 and was facing towards oncoming cars.

"Car 41 drove in the wrong direction for approximately 100 metres back to Turn 5 and used the run-off area to turn around.

"The Driver explained that he could not perform a flick turn from the position in which his car was stopped after the spin.

No further action was taken on Arvid Lindblad following the Singapore sprint

"Because he was facing the wrong way, he drove back a short distance against oncoming traffic but staying to the edge of the track and away from the racing line.

"After he was sure the last car had passed, the Driver of Car 41 attempted a flick turn but the car would not rotate.

"The Driver explained that, knowing that the last car had passed and it would present no danger for him to continue, he drove back to turn 5 where he knew there would be space to turn.

"Having regard to the difficult position the Driver of Car 41 found himself in, where his car was originally prone and then unable to turn, and given further that there was no oncoming traffic, the Stewards determined that what occurred was not in these circumstances unsafe and therefore took no further action."

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