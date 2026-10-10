F1 Qualifying Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2026 times and positions

The crucial Qualifying session at the 2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix takes place today and we will have full results for you.

The 22 drivers will do battle in one breathless 60-minute session in the all-important race to claim pole position for Sunday's race.

The stats show just how important track position is at the start of the race, with 11 pole sitters winning in just 16 races at the track.

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We will have full results as the session unfolds this afternoon (evening if you are in Singapore). Things get under way at 9pm local time (2pm BST in the UK, 9am Eastern in the US).

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Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying results

Results will appear here with live updates after Q1 and Q2 with eliminated drivers, and then again with the crucial shootout for pole in Q3:

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How does F1 Qualifying work in 2026?

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations most drivers and fans hate so much.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of five cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have six being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change lies in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

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