You have to feel for Lance Stroll and Aston Martin after another F1 nightmare befell the struggling team at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday.

This time there was zero blame attached to a team which has lurched from disaster to disaster in a 2026 which has been massively short of the lofty pre-season expectations for Adrian Newey and co.

Now it is F1 itself putting a spanner in the works as well, ruining the high hopes Aston had heading into race weekend at the Marina Bay circuit.

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After Fernando Alonso claimed a spectacular P8 at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia last weekend, the team's Chief Trackside Officer Mike Krack said he was very hopeful Aston Martin would have another strong weekend Singapore.

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Stroll hopes dashed as Overtake Mode blunder hits Aston Martin

Those hopes did not last very long on Friday though as more unwanted chaos struck, on the back of that pre-race software nightmare in Sepang last weekend.

This time it was a sporting blunder of a different sort, with Overtake Mode not being reactivated after a red flag had caused SQ1 to be red-flagged.

This meant some drivers were unable to improve their lap times and were eliminated - including the 27-year-old Stroll.

What can you say? 3 words, 17 seconds

The latest shambles left Aston Martin considering whether to launch a protest, while there was little Stroll could say about what had happened.

To be precise, his post-session interview with F1 delivered 3 words and 17 seconds. Most of that time used by his interviewer asking questions.

When asked how frustrating it was that he hadn't been able to get in the cleanest, fastest lap possible, Stroll responded: "It's okay".

When asked how the car felt, he responded: "Okay".

And that was it, as the Canadian - somehow smiling despite the day's events - exited stage left.

Stroll will start P18 for today's Sprint race (5pm local time, 10am UK, 5am Eastern) with team-mate Fernando Alonso in P15.

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