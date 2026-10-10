Red Bull F1 star 'p****d off' after Singapore Grand Prix nightmare

Isack Hadjar couldn't contain his frustration after a nightmare Singapore Grand Prix weekend for Red Bull.

Hadjar's weekend did not get off to the best of starts when he placed ninth in the sprint qualifying, while his team-mate Max Verstappen landed pole position for Saturday's race.

But it would get worse during the sprint race, when Hadjar's car shutdown early in the first few laps under the safety car that was deployed at the start of the second lap, seeing him pull off the circuit.

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The Red Bull mechanics managed to fix Hadjar's car just ahead of qualifying, but after running wide during his first qualifying run, his Red Bull car lost power, seeing him grind to a halt.

Although the French driver managed to get his car going again, returning to the pits, he couldn't complete another qualifying lap, resulting in him finishing P22 and last without a time set.

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Hadjar curses bad luck in Singapore

Given his run of bad luck, Hadjar cut an exasperated figure talking to Sky Sports after the session, saying: “Like honestly, I don't care about P22. "I just want to get out there and and do my thing, get to it. I have plenty of soft tyres in the garage right now that are not gonna be used, and that's what has p****d me off the most right now.

"I just want to be there and fight with the other guys.

“Tomorrow is an opportunity, obviously, because... everything's breaking apart this weekend! So, yeah, we need to have a fresh restart.”

Hadjar is unlikely to start P22 as Mercedes George Russell has a huge engine penalty already that will put him at the back of the grid. The 22-year-old may not even be on the back row, with Fernando Alonso demanding his Aston Martin team to change his engine ahead of the race, which will give him a penalty that will likely see him start from the pitlane.

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