Max Verstappen retirement admission as Red Bull star p****d off - F1 News Today

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has revealed just how close he came to retirement earlier this year.

The 29-year-old Dutch superstar has proved himself the best driver on the grid in recent years, and not just by claiming four world titles.

➡️ READ MORE: Max Verstappen makes startling F1 retirement admission

Toto Wolff blasts F1 fans' conspiracy theory on Kimi Antonelli favouritism with savage putdown

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has ridiculed fans who believe that he and his team favour Kimi Antonelli over George Russell.

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The Austrian gave absolutely no concessions to the standard platitudes like 'it's nice to have such passionate fans', instead calling those conspiracy theorists 'brainless' and saying he has 'zero respect' for them.

➡️ READ MORE: Toto Wolff blasts F1 fans' conspiracy theory on Kimi Antonelli favouritism with savage putdown

Red Bull F1 star 'p****d off' after Singapore Grand Prix nightmare

Isack Hadjar couldn't contain his frustration after a nightmare Singapore Grand Prix weekend for Red Bull.

Hadjar's weekend did not get off to the best of starts when he placed ninth in the sprint qualifying, while his team-mate Max Verstappen landed pole position for Saturday's race.

➡️ READ MORE: Red Bull F1 star 'p****d off' after Singapore Grand Prix nightmare

F1 star investigated by FIA stewards after driving the WRONG way at Singapore Grand Prix

Becoming an F1 driver is incredibly difficult given the skill and fitness required.

Perhaps the most basic necessity of driving an F1 car though is knowing which way to go.

This shouldn't be too difficult. You don't need a sat-nav, just follow the corners and you've got the basics of racing down to at tee.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 star investigated by FIA stewards after driving the WRONG way at Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2026 times and positions

Max Verstappen continued his dominance of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend on Saturday night around the streets of Marina Bay, taking pole position for Sunday's Grand Prix.

The Dutchman will start his 250th career grand prix from the front of the grid after taking pole for the second time in as many weeks, with this one the 50th of his career.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2026 times and positions