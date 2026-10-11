Amended F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties applied by the FIA

The FIA has confirmed the official starting grid for Sunday's 2026 Singapore Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen leading the field off the start for the second time in as many days.

The Dutchman followed up his Sprint race pole position and victory with pole position for Sunday's grand prix thanks to a great lap on Saturday night in Marina Bay. It is also his second consectutive grand prix pole after starting first last weekend in Sepang.

Just like in Sepang, he'll have no rear gunner in the form of Isack Hadjar, with the French driver starting at the back of the grid after engine issues saw him fail to set a lap time in qualifying.

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Instead, Verstappen will be starting alongside the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, with Lewis Hamilton right behind him. Presumably, he will be trying not to think about another time when he was on the front row in Singapore with one Ferrari alongside him and another right behind.

Hadjar will be one of three drivers moved to the back of the field with George Russell taking an engine penalty and Fernando Alonso set to follow suit. Alonso's drop has yet to be officially confirmed by the FIA.

As of now Russell will start P21 with Hadjar P22, and Alonso's starting position will be confirmed when the FIA make that expected announcement.

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F1 Starting Grid - 2026 Singapore Grand Prix

The final starting grid, now officially confirmed by the FIA, is as follows:

*George Russell has a 40-place grid penalty due to taking new power unit components outside of his season allotment.

**Isack Hadjar starts P22 after being unclassified in Qualifying. He is permitted to start by the race stewards.

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