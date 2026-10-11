It was the gridwalk interview you thought may never happen but at the Singapore Grand Prix, Martin Brundle finally managed to grab a few words with Kim Kardashian.

Kim of course is with Lewis Hamilton these days and is at Marina Bay this weekend to support the Ferrari driver who is looking to pick up his second win of the season.

It's not the first time the star of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' has attended a race though since it emerged ahead of the 2026 F1 season she was dating the seven-time world champion.

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She first attended the Monaco Grand Prix back in June, where she was present on the grid ahead of the race.

This though put her on course with Brundle and his gridwalk. Of course the Sky Sports pundit, who has spoken to all sorts of people since he started the fan-favourite gridwalk back in 1997 tried to grab a few words with Kim, and it didn't go well.

While Kim Kardashian looked unsure over whether to talk to Brundle who approached her, offering a nervous wave as Brundle muttered to people close by 'there was no need to push him' as it all got a bit awkward.

As with anyone who refused to speak to Brundle, there was an online backlash that followed after the snub.

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Kim Kardashian is seen at the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix

Martin Brundle and Kim Kardashian meet on gridwalk

But Brundle got a second opportunity at Marina Bay, and this time it went a lot better.

After asking Kim if she was ok to talk, she replied in reference to their Monaco incident: "Did I not know the rules? Did we get off on the wrong foot?"

Brundle then asked for her thoughts on F1, to which she added: "I think it's amazing and fun and wild and something I've never seen before. It's amazing."

Speaking on if she was confident of Hamilton's chances of winning from P3 on the grid, she said: "He is. I'm just praying for the best tonight. Yes, very confident, and so am I. Just gotta pray for the best."

And that was that. Short and sweet but certainly passed the test of a gridwalk interview with Brundle... and it's also one more interview on the grid than Hamilton has given to the Sky Sports pundit this year, given he doesn't like to be taken out of his zone before a race.

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