Max Verstappen has revealed his win at the Singapore Grand Prix presented him with a special moment after the race.

Since his debut in 2015, the four-time world champion had previously never won at the track but he dominated at Marina Bay on Sunday to take victory by leading every lap from pole position.

Indeed, only Charles Leclerc's fastest lap denied him a seventh grand slam that would have put him one behind record holder Jim Clark.

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But it wasn't just breaking the Singapore curse that will leave Verstappen with a lasting memory of the track, it was what happened on the podium afterwards.

As the winning constructor, Red Bull get to send up a member of their team personnel to the podium to collect the winning team's trophy along with Verstappen collecting his for the winning driver.

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Verstappen's Singapore surprise

Unbeknown to Verstappen, joining him on the podium was his long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, who is expected to go on gardening leave from Red Bull at the end of the season ahead of his already agreed move to McLaren in 2028.

Verstappen told media that with only six F1 races left of the season, it could be the last time he is joined on the podium by Lambiase who has been his race engineer since his Red Bull winning debut at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016.

"I didn't expect him to go to the podium with me!," Verstappen said.

"I was very happy it was him! It could be the last one, so, at least it'd be one with a special meaning."

Lambiase will not be Verstappen's engineer for three of those remaining six races either as Red Bull look to ease in his replacement for next season.

Tom Hart will engineer the 29-year-old for the next race in Austin for the United States Grand Prix, as well as in Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix as well as the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

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