Lewis Hamilton did not speak to the media after the Singapore Grand Prix, receiving a medical exemption from the FIA.

Ferrari have confirmed that the 41-year-old reported feeling unwell after the race and was sent to see the FIA's medical team, after which was he given permission to not attend the post-race media pen. No further information about his health is available at this time.

Hamilton started the humid night race in third place, before a self-admitted strategy mistake saw him slide down the field to sixth place on old soft tyres in the last ten laps.

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The damage looked to be over when Kimi Antonelli and Lando Norris passed him for third and fourth with six laps remaining, but Oscar Piastri devoured a ten second gap in just five laps to get right on the back of the red car – passing the seven-time champion and pulling out another three and a half seconds before the chequered flag.

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Hamilton apologises for strategy snafu

Hamilton apologised for the strategy decision on team radio during the cooldown lap, saying that he let his team down with the call.

That marks the second time this weekend that the Brit has apologised for a strategy error, following his decision to go out in between the other two groups of drivers in sprint qualifying – meaning he only got one attempt at a fast lap, without getting the benefit of the very best track conditions in the dying seconds of the session.

His team-mate Charles Leclerc finished a comfortable second on Sunday, behind race winner Max Verstappen.

Singapore Grand Prix 2026 results

RESULTS: Singapore GP times and positions

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