Lando Norris jokes at party after Singapore Grand Prix over 'best driver' sign: 'Where's Lance?'

Lando Norris didn't have the best of weekends at the Singapore Grand Prix, it will certainly be one he will look to forget.

In the sprint race on Saturday, he crashed into his fourth placed team-mate Oscar Piastri on the last lap, leading to McLaren reading the riot act on their drivers as they lost crucial points in the battle with Red Bull for third in the constructors' championship.

The world champion bounced back with a decent start to the Singapore Grand Prix, and looked on course to snatch a podium away from the struggling Lewis Hamilton whose tyres on his Ferrari were crying mercy.

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But he fumbled an overtake on the seven-time world champion, allowing Kimi Antonelli's Mercedes to skip by him and Hamilton to take the final podium spot, with Norris eventually getting the move he set out achieve done to take fourth.

This all came a week on from him throwing away seventh place at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, where he took drastic action to avoid Piastri (again) under a safety car, running into the gravel and losing a couple of places.

So it will probably be wise for Norris to lay low for a while until his bad run is over. Of course that doesn't mean he has to lock himself away like a hermit and not go out to enjoy himself.

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F1 fans slam Norris

So a night out shouldn't cause that much of a fuss. But even that's created some controversy online after an incident in a Singapore night club after the race.

Partying with friends, Norris spots a sign saying 'to the best F1 driver' to which he can be heard shouting 'it's you' before shouting 'where's Lance? where's Lance?'

It is likely Norris is referring to Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll, who has struggled this term with zero points and many retirements compared to his team-mate Fernando Alonso who has all seven of his team's points.

Fans have jumped on to this on social media accusing him of 'lacking decency', with other saying his 'pr manager is fighting for their life.'

Even if Norris's quotes are out of context, it's a silly thing to be caught saying given how it could be perceived.

Granted, the world was a lot better when someone wasn't filming every single thing you were doing but that's where we are now so the world champion should be a bit more wary of his surroundings. Or maybe he just doesn't care!

Either way, there isn't an F1 race for nearly two weeks now, so aside from all the marketing days you have to do Lando, stay low and take up something like snooker or something.

🚨ATTENTION Lando Norris and Ollie Bearman partying after the Singapore GP. Someone holds up a sign saying “To the best driver” And Norris shouts “Where’s Lance, where’s Lance” Has he not learnt the last few days by saying things such as “Some people don’t deserve to be in F1” and mocking a reporter, that this doesn’t come across very well. Lance may not be the best driver on the grid but have some decency atleast. #F1 #Formula1 #SingaporeGP — MV3daily (@MV3daily) October 11, 2026

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