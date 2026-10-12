Max Verstappen says 2026 paddock ‘like a zoo’ as privacy disappears

Max Verstappen is, ultimately, a chilled out homebody. He's a family man, he's not especially fond of being famous, and he likes being in his house.

The F1 paddock, then, is not his perfect environment. It's a busy place, and only getting busier as the sport continues to grow in popularity – especially among those rich or famous enough to wrangle a paddock pass for the weekend.

In a recent interview with De Telegraaf, the Dutchman has compared the modern paddock experience to being in a zoo, admitted that he's essentially forced to confine himself to his own small room when he's not in the garage or pit lane.

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He did concede that the many, many people who want to accost him for a chat or a picture are well-meaning, and that interacting with the public is part of his job, but pointed out that it's still quite important for him to get some rest in between stints of driving a racing car at 200mph.

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Verstappen: In some ways it's good that people want to talk to me

“Yes, it’s just like a zoo," he told the Dutch newspaper. "It’s often no longer possible to have a quick chat with someone. That’s basically impossible now. So I mostly live from my little room to the garage and the pit lane.

"Even in our own hospitality areas, there are a lot of guests who want something from you. They mean well, of course, but I also need to be able to get some rest without being bothered all the time.

"I know that it’s just part of the job. And that the more you perform and the more you have achieved, the more people want from you. In that respect, it’s actually a good sign...”

Verstappen admits being a father 'a big influence' on him

Elsewhere in the interview, Verstappen discussed how having a daughter – Lily, born last year – has changed his race weekends and mental state, saying: "It obviously does have a big influence. After a race, I actually always try to go straight home on Sunday evening now. To spend as much time at home as possible."

He added: “When she is sleeping, I don’t wake her up. Naturally, I just let her lie there. But I often go and check on her for a moment, without disturbing her. And as soon as she is awake, I want to spend as much time with her as possible.”

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