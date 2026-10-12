Fernando Alonso reveals latest Aston Martin calamity: 'The car didn't know where it was'

Just when you thought there was light at the end of the tunnel for Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin, smash in the face comes the Singapore Grand Prix.

At the previous race in Malaysia for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the two-time world champion took his and the team's best result of the season with an eighth place having shown promising pace during the race despite benefitting from bad luck and mishaps that hit George Russell and Lando Norris respectively.

Alonso even thought the Singapore Grand Prix could be a track that favoured the Aston Martin's strengths in its chassis as opposed to its weakness with the Honda power unit.

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But it was another frustrating race for the 45-year-old who was so unhappy with his car's lack of power after qualifying he demanded his turbocharger was replaced despite not being broken according to Honda chief engineer Shintaro Orihara.

This didn't help Alonso too much on race day as he could only finish 16th with just the Cadillac's behind him on the road.

Alonso admitted after the race that his problems were not solved for the race, saying his car's deployment was all over the place.

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Alonso bemoans lack of Aston Martin power

He told AS: "I still had a lot of problems in the race. Less with the turbo, but there were a lot of deployment issues, especially during the virtual safety car.

"I think the car didn't know exactly where it was on the track because there was deployment (electrical power) in different areas where it wasn't needed, but then it wasn't on the straights.

"So it was a bit frustrating. But yesterday's turbocharger was broken and it had to be replaced, no question about it."

“After the first virtual safety car I could have overtaken Perez, but I ended up behind Hadjar, and in the second, I lost about two seconds on the restart.

"It’s been a complicated weekend. We have to look into it, because last weekend in Sepang we didn’t have any problems. And in Baku, we didn’t have these problems, even though it was a very slow track in the first two sectors. So it seems to be a problem specific to this track, and we don’t have the answers.”

On Aston Martin's power problems, Alonso added: “On Saturday there was a problem with the power unit, which wasn't performing as it should.

"We need to understand why, because tough races are coming up, like Mexico, which is the next one with a slow corner, and maybe Las Vegas.

"We have to solve these handling and turbo lag problems; there are several things that are costing us a lot of time and that we discovered the hard way this weekend.”

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