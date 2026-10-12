Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz pays tribute after F1 pioneer and presenter stands down

Long-time Sky Sports F1 reporter Ted Kravitz took some time on Sunday to pay tribute to an influential figure in the sport's history – as well as his own.

Louise Goodman worked for more than a decade on ITV's F1 coverage from her debut in 1997, but stayed with the channel when they lost the rights to the BBC after the 2008 season, moving on to their BTCC coverage where she's been ever since.

She worked with Kravitz during that time – with the gregarious reporter actually starting as a producer with ITV in '97, before he moved into a role as a pit lane reporter in the early 2000s.

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That put he and Goodman, a roving paddock reporter and interviewer, in similar worlds, with Kravitz calling her the person 'who taught me everything that I needed to know about pit reporting'.

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Kravitz: Goodman was the original queen of the pit lane

Goodman announced earlier this week that this weekend's season-closing BTCC races at Brands Hatch will be her last with ITV after nearly 20 years.

Kravitz, speaking in his Notebook show after Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix, took time to pay tribute to his former colleague's career, saying: “I just wanted to say congratulations to Louise Goodman, the original queen of the pit lane, who taught me everything that I needed to know about pit reporting.

“Started with us on Formula 1 in 1997, was the first woman reporter in F1, which seems incredible today, and the first woman to take part in a Formula 1 pit stop with the Jordan team.

“But she's been presenting the British Touring Car Championship, and today's her last day presenting that on ITV in the UK and Ireland. So thanks to Louise for everything she's done, and goodbye.”

Louise Goodman statement on leaving ITV

The long-time reporter said: “I've decided to step down from ITV Sport's team covering the British Touring Car Championship.

"It brings an end to an amazing chapter with ITV, which started almost exactly 30 years ago when they took a punt on a total novice and offered me a pit lane reporter role with their brand new F1 team.

"Since 2007, I have found a very happy, welcoming home in the BTCC paddock and I am going to deeply miss my brilliant, tight-knit immediate team, the wider ITV family, and the countless wonderful people who make up the BTCC and all the support paddocks.

“To everyone who has been a part of this ride - from F1 to touring cars, on screen, off screen, watching at home or just shouting at your telly when I call someone by the wrong name - thank you.

"Thank you for the fun, the friendships and most of all the fabulous racing. What a way to earn my pennies all these years. It's been nothing short of amazing.”

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