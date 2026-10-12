Max Verstappen race start inspected by FIA after Singapore Grand Prix win

Max Verstappen was once again singled out for inspection from the FIA after winning the Singapore Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion achieved a perfect weekend in Singapore, winning Sunday's grand prix as well as the sprint on Saturday, picking up the maximum 33 points.

The Dutchman took his first win of the 2026 season at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia earlier this month and following the race he was called for checks on his Red Bull RB22.

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Along with Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari and Liam Lawson's Racing Bulls, all three drivers' cars were subject to an aerodynamic component or bodywork areas inspection, before being ruled as being within the FIA's parameters.

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Verstappen inspected by FIA after Singapore

But Verstappen was again one of the three drivers checked for the same thing following his stunning win at Marina Bay, this time along with Mercedes' George Russell and Alpine's Pierre Gasly.

Once more all three cars of the drivers passed the inspection but Verstappen's race start data was also analysed by the FIA along with Russell, Carlos Sainz, Lawson, Ollie Bearman and Sergio Perez.

Verstappen's FIA let-off

Verstappen had already had a busy weekend with the stewards as he narrowly avoided a grid penalty during sprint qualifying on Friday, with a five-place grid drop likely to have ruined his chances of winning the race.

After passing Hamilton under yellow flags, he along with the seven-time champion were called to see the stewards after the qualifying session.

However, the stewards took no further action on the Dutchman, saying: "The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 3 (Max Verstappen), the driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

"As Car 3 was exiting turn 7 on a push lap, a single yellow flag was displayed. Car 44 was ahead of Car 3 and had been warned of Car 3’s approach.

"The Driver of Car 44 said that after exiting turn 7, he slowed and moved to the right to ensure he was off the racing line. Car 3 overtook Car 44 prior to turn 8 while both cars were still in the yellow flag sector. Car 3 then abandoned the push lap.

"The Driver of Car 3 explained that he was on throttle exiting turn 7 and then saw the yellow flag and lifted.

"This was confirmed by telemetry. Within approximately 40 metres of entering the yellow flag sector, the Driver of Car 3 had lifted fully off throttle.

The Driver of Car 44 was braking and had reduced speed to less than 60km/h at the point Car 3 overtook.

"Because Car 3 was on a push lap and was on throttle out of turn 7 and Car 44 had slowed, the speed differential at the point of the overlap was significant despite the fact that the Driver of Car 3 had also started braking.

"The Stewards were satisfied that the Driver of Car 3 reacted appropriately to the yellow flag by lifting off throttle and reducing speed.

"The speed of Car 3 at the overtake point was some 70km/h less than Car 3’s speed on another push lap in the same session.

"The Driver of Car 3 explained that to have avoided the overtake would have required him to have braked very heavily and he considered to have done so would have potentially created an unsafe situation.

"The Stewards determined that the Driver of Car 3 breached the yellow flag regulation by overtaking Car 44.

"However, the Stewards were satisfied that the overtake was an unfortunate consequence of the significant closing speed differential and, in these The Stewards circumstances, determined not to impose a penalty."

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