F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with all penalties applied from Marina Bay

Max Verstappen is back. That's the headline from the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, during which he took sprint pole, sprint victory, grand prix pole and, yes, grand prix victory.

The Dutchman led every single lap of Sunday's race, firing off from pole position and off into the distance immediately, more or less cruising for 62 tours of the Marina Bay streets.

Behind him, Charles Leclerc finished second after being pushed for a while by his team-mate Lewis Hamilton – later sunk by a strategy call which he apologised for on his cooldown lap – ahead of champion-in-waiting Kimi Antonelli.

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Antonelli passed and sped away from Hamilton and Lando Norris in the last ten laps to secure his 14th podium finish in 17 races this season, ahead of Norris in fourth and Oscar Piastri, who finished fifth after a late move on Hamilton.

Some way behind those teams was George Russell, battling for scraps after starting 19th on the grid due to a litany of engine penalties. The Brit fought hard to pass Nico Hulkenberg for eighth in the dying laps, but had to settle for ninth and a two-point weekend.

Isack Hadjar snatched the final point of the race with a pass on his countryman Pierre Gasly, earning some small reward for a weekend wracked by technical issues so bad that he started the race from the pit lane.

The final classification – including the rare 'driver who didn't finish still being classified ahead of someone who did' easter egg – is below.

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F1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2026

Singapore Grand Prix Race Results Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull WINNER 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +7.335s 3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +24.573s 4 Lando Norris McLaren +40.506s 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +49.644s 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +53.188s 7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1:21.666s 8 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1:23.386s 9 George Russell Mercedes +1:24.677s 10 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1:30.862s 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 LAP 12 Oliver Bearman Haas +1 LAP 13 Esteban Ocon Haas +1 LAP 14 Carlos Sainz Williams +1 LAP 15 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1 LAP 16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1 LAP 17 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2 LAPS 18 Alex Albon Williams DNF 19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3 LAPS NC Lance Stroll Aston Martin DNF NC Franco Colapinto Alpine DNF NC Gabriel Bortoleto Audi DNF

When is the next F1 race?

The 2026 F1 calendar takes a whole weekend off after the Asian triple-header, giving Max Verstappen time to head out to Portugal to compete in a GT3 race.

Wacky start times are back (for European audiences, at least), with a 20:00 (GMT, not BST – the clocks go back on race day!) start for the grand prix itself, and qualifying the day before not starting until 22:00 (uh, BST, not GMT).

One thing to watch – while it's not the most likely scenario, Kimi Antonelli can officially cement himself as the youngest ever F1 world champion with victory in Texas if other finishes go his way.

RESULTS: Singapore GP times and positions

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