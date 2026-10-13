Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has opened up about suffering panic attacks and the psychological pressures of F1, while revealing the devastating family tragedy which overshadowed his departure from the team.

The 52-year-old Englishman was sacked by the all-conquering constructor after two decades as team principal in July 2025.

The shocking news came at a particularly traumatic time in Horner's life, just days after Beverley Allen - his first wife and the mother of his daughter Olivia - had died following a battle with cancer.

Article continues under video

Horner's removal from the Red Bull post gave him a new-found appreciation for the mental health struggles men in middle age can suffer. He also revealed that he had suffered panic attacks during his time in F1.

Horner's interview with The Guardian's Donald McRae is a fascinating and moving read, giving an insight not only into the sacking but also the aftermath.

The former Red Bull supremo - who presided over eight Drivers' championship wins and six Constructors' titles - describes his actual firing as 'particularly brutal' and 'very very painful'. He was paid just under £67million in compensation by Red Bull.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton has lost trust with Ferrari and the ending is going to be ugly

Family tragedy overshadowed Horner sacking

Horner admits he did not immediately come to terms with what had happened because he had far more important things on his mind - supporting his daughter after the death of her mother.

He revealed: "I didn’t really process it till a month later because, in the immediate aftermath, I focused on supporting my daughter [Olivia] through a hideous period.”

While they were the most bitter of F1 rivals, Horner hailed his former Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff for being able to speak openly about depression.

On Toto Wolff and mental health

“Toto was very brave to talk openly about such a factor for people our age. I hadn’t experienced those issues but I had an appreciation during this period of how people could [suffer].

"The identity of many middle-aged guys is through their work. Suddenly you have that stripped and taken from you. Who are you? What are you? What is your purpose? You either curl up into a ball or brush yourself down and get up.”

Wolff and Horner were bitter F1 rivals.

Horner suffered panic attacks in F1

Horner also spoke about the panic attacks he suffered while working in F1, admitting: “I didn’t know what it was. You suddenly feel dizzy and conscious of your breathing and you think there’s something strange going on. I put it down to having had too much coffee on an oppressive, muggy, thundery day. Then it happened again.

"I got checked out and there was nothing physically the matter. They said: ‘We think you have anxiety. Your breathing’s very shallow'.

"It was my body telling me you’re pushing pretty hard here. I’m able to recognise the symptoms now and let it go, and breathe.”

Horner says he suffered panic attacks.

'I had an 11-year-old child grieving her mother'

While the sacking by Red Bull was a seismic event in Horner's life, he was able to put it into context given everything else going on around him.

“The last two years had been pretty tough but it was a particularly sensitive time, with the bereavement of my daughter’s mum the previous week.

"I had an 11-year-old child grieving her mother. Nothing was more important than that.”

READ MORE: Fred Vasseur snaps at media as Lewis Hamilton tyre strategy probed