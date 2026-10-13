Lewis Hamilton's Singapore Grand Prix was ruined by a bad strategy call on Sunday, which he apologised for over the radio on the cooldown lap.

Those are the two facts that nobody is arguing about. The rest, exactly what Hamilton was apologising for, and what the crucial moment of disaster was, is much less clear.

This is what we know so far about the mystery which dominated the post-race fallout at Marina Bay.

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➡️ READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton's mysterious Ferrari radio blackout: What we know after Singapore chaos

Ferrari boss snaps at media after Lewis Hamilton Singapore strategy probed

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur was in a snappy mood after Sunday's race in Singapore, particularly when it came to questions about Hamilton's tyre strategy.

The seven-time world champion had a rough second half of his race around the streets of Marina Bay, finishing the race on 40+ lap old soft tyres and losing more than two seconds a lap as Kimi Antonelli and the McLarens swallowed him up.

A failure to pit under a virtual safety car with around 25 laps to go appeared to be the major point of diversion in Hamilton's evening, and was understandably the focus of a number of questions to Vasseur post-race.

➡️ READ MORE: Ferrari boss snaps at media after Lewis Hamilton Singapore strategy probed

Fernando Alonso reveals latest Aston Martin calamity: 'The car didn't know where it was'

Just when you thought there was light at the end of the tunnel for Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin, smash in the face comes the Singapore Grand Prix.

At the previous race in Malaysia for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the two-time world champion took his and the team's best result of the season with an eighth place having shown promising pace during the race despite benefitting from bad luck and mishaps that hit George Russell and Lando Norris respectively.

Alonso even thought the Singapore Grand Prix could be a track that favoured the Aston Martin's strengths in its chassis as opposed to its weakness with the Honda power unit. He could not have been more wrong.

➡️ READ MORE: Fernando Alonso reveals latest Aston Martin calamity: 'The car didn't know where it was'

Max Verstappen race start inspected by FIA after Singapore Grand Prix win

Max Verstappen was once again singled out for inspection from the FIA after winning the Singapore Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion achieved a perfect weekend in Singapore, winning Sunday's grand prix as well as the sprint on Saturday, picking up the maximum 33 points.

The Dutchman took his first win of the 2026 season at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia earlier this month and following the race he was called for checks on his Red Bull RB22.

➡️ READ MORE: Max Verstappen race start inspected by FIA after Singapore Grand Prix win

Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz pays tribute after F1 pioneer and presenter stands down

Long-time Sky Sports F1 reporter Ted Kravitz took some time in Singapore to pay tribute to an influential figure in the sport's history, as well as his own.

Louise Goodman worked for more than a decade on ITV's F1 coverage from her debut in 1997, but stayed with the channel when they lost the rights to the BBC after the 2008 season, moving on to their BTCC coverage where she's been ever since.

She worked with Kravitz during that time, with the gregarious reporter actually starting as a producer with ITV in '97, before he moved into a role as a pit lane reporter in the early 2000s.

➡️ READ MORE: Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz pays tribute after F1 pioneer and presenter stands down

New Middle East attacks raise more questions over F1 finale plans

Fresh questions have been raised over the viability of holding the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix at the end of the current F1 season.

The Qatar race is now just a month and a half away, and both F1 and the FIA continue to insist that the plan is still to hold the race as normal despite continued unrest and violence in the Middle East.

However, continued missile strikes in the region - including Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport this weekend, which killed 14 people and injured hundreds more - have continued to raise concerns over the safety of teams and drivers if they have to travel.

➡️ READ MORE: New Middle East attacks raise more questions over F1 finale plans