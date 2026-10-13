Lewis Hamilton just delivered the greatest hot take on F1 racing in the rain

Many years ago, F1 went racing in the most appalling weather conditions and we used to have some cracking grands prix.

Some of those races have become legendary. Up until and including Jenson Button's amazing drive through the wet at the Canadian Grand Prix in 2011, there are many, many examples of awesome wet races.

Since then, the vault is looking thin. See, the issue now is that F1 is scared to go racing when the track is a bit wet, let alone wet enough to facilitate the use of the full wet weather tyre (remember those?!)

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Now, granted things have changed slightly in that spray from the F1 cars has been worse than it ever was to block visibility (not that drivers in the past could see much anyway in the wet), and Pirelli's attempt of making a wet race tyre has been laughable.

Also, for the avoidance of doubt, the downpour that hit Malaysia's Bahrain Grand Prix last time out did render the track undriveable. Even in the past that race would have been delayed or at least stopped.

Point is though, we as F1 fans are missing out. There are only a handful of drivers on the F1 gird who know of the old-school approach to racing in the wet, one of them being Lewis Hamilton.

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Hamilton says F1 is too cautious

Hamilton of course is a winner of one of those wet race classics at the 2008 British Grand Prix, and he has now claimed that F1's race direction has become too cautious.

He said in the build up to this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix: "Wet-weather races aren't the same as we used to have, for sure.

The Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang was hit by huge delays

"I've had great races, in 2008 in the rain, and ultimately back then we had more testing and we did have better tyres for the rain. I love wet racing more than anything else.

"I do think the guys running the show are far more cautious but then again the young drivers coming in are more and more cautious.

"Us old school drivers are like 'let's get racing,' and more of the youngsters are like 'let's not race.' So they're [the FIA] getting two different bits of information, and they are super cautious as well.

"That's where I'm like 'let's get going.' That's where we really get to test ourselves. Is it more risky? Absolutely."

Hamilton demonstrated his point by saying that even at last week's race at Sepang he was able to keep his Ferrari on the road on his way to third place despite the incredible challenge of running slick tyres on a wet track.

"When I was out on the slick tyre, it was the trickiest conditions," Hamilton added.

He added: "It was wet, I was on slicks, but I love that challenge. And that's what racing is, where you have to drive by the seat of the pants, and that's really where you can make the difference."

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