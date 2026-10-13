Ferrari have been warned they risk 'collective chaos' if they do not resolve the issues arising from Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay.

The fallout from the big race in Southeast Asia once again shone the spotlight squarely on Maranello after yet another high-profile strategic faux pas.

This time it was seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton doing the apologising for not heeding his team's instruction to pit under a Virtual Safety Car.

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The end result was Hamilton being out on soft tyres for more than 40 laps and a sitting duck to the cars behind him. That turned third place and a podium finish into a final P6 as he was passed by Kimi Antonelli, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

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Hamilton takes responsibility for strategy error

Afterwards Hamilton was unable to undertake his normal media duties after feeling unwell, but on Monday he took full responsibility for the strategic error via his social media channels.

"Yesterday wasn’t the result we were looking for, and that’s on me," he wrote.

"At a track that’s difficult to overtake you need to try something different, and I chose a strategy that ultimately didn’t deliver.

"It’s a painful lesson to learn, but I take full responsibility for the decisions I made. In this sport, not every call will work out. It’s about accepting when you get it wrong and how you move forward.

"I’m grateful to the team for the work they put in every weekend. P6 doesn’t reflect the pace we had in the car, and despite the result there are positives to take away."

Hamilton accepted full responsibility in Singapore.

'Problem must be resolved before it becomes a habit'

This was just the latest in a string of strategy mishaps for Ferrari in 2026 - issues which have put embattled team principal Fred Vasseur on the hotseat with Italian media.

Now though those same media are asking different questions, this time ones about Ferrari's drivers after Hamilton took matters into his own hands at Marina Bay.

Giandomenico Tiseo, writing for Turin outlet Tuttosport, touched on the issue that remains within Maranello of having two number one drivers, both of whom want desperately to win. When does that become a problem on the track?

Tiseo wrote: "The crux, if anything, is another: the risk of putting the team's well-being on the back burner for personal ambitions.

"The coexistence of two drivers who both want to win, in a heated moment like a VSC, can transform an individual initiative into collective chaos."

Tiseo concluded by re-iterating that this could be very bad for Ferrari unless it is resolved. What if Leclerc decides to do his own thing next time out at the United States Grand Prix in Austin?

"It's not a drama, it's a problem: it must be resolved before it becomes a habit," he wrote.

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