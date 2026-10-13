Valentino Rossi has admitted that while he is looking forward to racing against Max Verstappen, it's in reality going to be a big headache for him.

In what could be a one-time only event, the four-time F1 world champion will take on the legendary seven-time MotoGP champion in a three-hour GT World Challenge endurance race at Portimao on Saturday.

Verstappen is stepping in for the Verstappen Racing team this weekend after colleagues Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon had clashing schedules ruling them out.

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So the Dutchman will be behind the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG, where he will be toughing it out with Rossi's BMW in the pro class.

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Valentino Rossi looks to Max Verstappen test

The Italian was in top form when asked by Sky Sport Italia about what it will be like to race against Verstappen, saying 'It's going to be amazing' before realising the challenge he will be up against, and jokingly adding: "Wait, I mean, it will be a big problem because he’s sure to be incredibly fast, but it will be fantastic."

The 47-year-old then caused more amusement by in jest implying he will be looking to drive into Verstappen when saying: "I have to say, I never imagined I’d be racing towards Max Verstappen".

As his interviewer corrected him (and this interview is in his native Italian language!) by saying 'against Verstappen', Rossi laughs as he then repeats the correction.

The Italian then finished by saying: "So it’s great, it’ll be great for everyone to have him there, and I hope I get the chance to follow him and see how he drives."

Valentino Rossi ditches two wheels for four

Rossi ended a 25-year motorcycle racing career in 2021, having picked up nine world championships in total across three categories today known as MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3.

Since then Rossi has switched from two wheels to four and has now racked up many miles of GT racing, with highlights including a second and third place in 2024 and 2025 respectively in the Bathurst 12 hours.

Rossi also competed in the world famous Le Mans 24 hours in 2024 and 2025, being in contention for victory until retirement.

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