FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has confirmed that F1 will bring back V8 engines in 2030, with plans for significantly lighter cars and reduced costs as part of a major overhaul of the sport's power unit regulations.

It's an announcement which is likely to send large portions of the sport's fanbase into ecstasy after the howls of protest about the controversial new regulations ushered in for 2026.

The move to a 50-50 power unit split between ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and battery power has led to significant criticism, with brutal comparisons made to Formula E and Mario Kart.

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Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has been the most outspoken driver to take on the sport's bosses about the new regulations - and admitted this week he came very close to retiring over the issue.

Verstappen hated the new 2026 regulations.

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F1 had already taken on board Verstappen's criticism by agreeing to shift that power back towards ICE over the next two years. But now we have confirmation that much better things yet are in store.

Ben Sulayem, speaking at an event to announce a 10-year-deal for the new African Grand Prix in Rwanda, said: “The beauty about 2030 is that we are working together, that the launch of the new V8 will be in 2030. So Rwanda is going to have that engine in its first ever race."

Ben Sulayem also dropped more information about the move to V8 engines, saying the cars from 2030 will also be much lighter.

2030 cars will be lighter as well

“What is objectives of doing this engine? As a driver, the first thing we need is lightweight cars, so it is going to be approximately 80 kilogrammes lighter - and maybe I shouldn’t be saying it now to the press. Then the second is sustaining the business.

“So, it’s going to be at least 50 percent less in R&D and in the engine."

This is one for 'the fans'

Ultimately this move will be seen as F1 bowing to fan pressure in a bid to make the sport great again in the eyes of its hardcore legacy supporters.

Ben Sulayem admitted as much as he added: “And third, it’s about the fans; it’s about the sound, not the noise.”

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