The BBC are reportedly planning a new documentary focused on the 2007 F1 feud between Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso at McLaren.

That season remains one of the most explosive in the sport's history, with reigning two-time world champion Alonso joining McLaren from Renault, only to find himself embroiled in a bitter rivalry with rookie team-mate Hamilton.

Hamilton made an immediate impact, finishing on the podium in his first nine races and claiming his maiden victory at the Canadian Grand Prix.

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His remarkable form quickly challenged Alonso's status as the team's established star, with tensions escalating as both drivers fought for supremacy in their own garage.

The rivalry famously reached boiling point at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where Alonso was handed a five-place grid penalty after delaying Hamilton in the pit lane during qualifying, preventing his team-mate from completing a final flying lap.

The internal conflict unfolded against the backdrop of the infamous 'Spygate' scandal, which later saw McLaren fined $100 million and stripped of all its constructors' championship points after being found in breach of regulations over confidential Ferrari technical information.

Despite McLaren boasting two leading championship contenders, neither ultimately claimed the title. Hamilton and Alonso finished level on 109 points, with Hamilton classified second on countback, while Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen snatched the drivers' crown by a single point after winning the Brazilian Grand Prix finale.

Alonso departed McLaren after just one season, returning to Renault for 2008, while Hamilton remained and secured his first world championship the following year in that unforgettable last-lap drama at Interlagos.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was crowned champion in 2007.

F1 insider says BBC are planning documentary

Now, as we close in on the 20-year anniversary of that explosive season, DAZN F1 insider and long-time Alonso confidant Antonio Lobato claims the BBC are planning to revisit the feud.

Speaking to Spanish outlet SoyMotor, he claimed he had been asked to appear in the documentary, but had refused.

"Well, the story is definitely going to be told. The question is what story is going to be told. Because I know the BBC is preparing a documentary.

"I’ll tell you something else, though. Uh, they invited me to take part, and I declined the invitation. No, not good for me, I don’t want to get involved in these sorts of things."

Lobato awaits Hamilton vs Alonso doc with interest

Lobato awaits the documentary with interest, already wondering how it will retell this explosive story. And if it will be different to his own first-hand recollections.

"I know what I experienced, and I know what happened, or at least what happened from my point of view, which may also be a little distorted.

"And when the documentary comes out, I’ll be interested to watch it. And we’ll see how they approach it, how they make it, how they present it, and how they tell that story."

GPFans has approached the BBC for comment

Antonio Lobato claims he was approached to take part.

Lobato how China crisis ruined Hamilton party

While Lobato says he will not appear on the BBC documentary, he did though make one incredible reveal about that 2007 season.

He claimed that when Hamilton arrived at the penultimate race in China, with a 12-point lead, impressive celebrations were planned for his title party.

Then of course things went horribly wrong as he ended up beached in the gravel on the pit entry after being left out too long on worn tyres. It was a disastrous DNF.

Lobato took up the story, claiming: "In 2007, in China, there was a pagoda full of balloons to celebrate Lewis Hamilton winning the title.

"And he got stuck in the gravel trap at the entrance to the pits, which doesn’t exist anymore because they paved it over, and all we could think was… right. (Laughing).

"It went wrong for him. Well, it went spectacularly wrong, because they must have prepared lots of celebrations, and not a single one took place."