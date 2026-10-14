With the 2026 F1 title race almost over it is already time to look ahead to the 2027 championship and we have the very early odds for you.

Italian star Kimi Antonelli is expected to become the sport's youngest world champion ever, potentially at the very next race - the United States Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday week (October 25).

But already attention is turning to who will be top dog next year, with teams starting to focus more and more on their 2027 cars.

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The 2026 season has shown just how much ebb and flow there can be during an F1 campaign - total Mercedes dominance early, Ferrari threatening to usurp them, a McLaren purple patch and now the return of Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

Although there are six races remaining in 2026 (assuming Qatar and Abu Dhabi survive the conflict in the Middle East) we are only just away from pre-season testing for 2027. And only five months away from the planned season opener in Bahrain.

So let's look at those early title odds from the experts at Flutter - the UK's biggest bookmaking brand. It is important to note that these odds are not publicly available (aka you cannot bet on them yet). So this is a very exclusive sneak peek.

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Verstappen only second best in 2027 market

The first surprise (to us at least) is that Verstappen is NOT favourite to regain the title in 2027. The four-time world champion has looked terrific in back-to-back wins in Bahrain and Singapore, and his Red Bull team have the best power unit on the grid per ADUO benchmarking.

But despite that, it is 2026 champion elect Antonelli who heads the market on 9/4, just ahead of mighty Dutchman Verstappen on 11/4.

Antonelli's Mercedes team-mate George Russell comes next, with the oddsmakers expecting him to once again play second fiddle to the 20-year-old Italian in 2027.

Antonelli - champion elect in 2026 - is favourite for 2027 as well.

Who will be top dog at Ferrari next year?

After the battle to be title favourite, the internal pecking order at Maranello might be the most interesting angle in the market right now.

The fight for supremacy in the red car has delivered a ton of tension during the second half of 2026, notably when Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc came together on track at Monza in the Italian Grand Prix.

The battle continues to rage with no apparent rules of engagement from embattled team principal Fred Vasseur, and right now it is Leclerc with the momentum.

The Monegasque has outperformed Hamilton in six of the last nine Grands Prix (not including Sprint races) and he is threatening to overtake the Brit in the Drivers' standings.

Leclerc vs Hamilton: Last nine F1 Grands Prix (2026) Grand Prix Leclerc Hamilton Great Britain 1st 3rd Belgium 2nd 4th Hungary 4th 5th Netherlands 5th 4th Italy DNF 6th Spain (Madrid) 4th DNF Azerbaijan 4th 6th Bahrain (Malaysia) 4th 3rd Singapore 2nd 6th Head-to-head 6 3

The oddsmakers expect that momentum to carry over in 2027, pricing Leclerc up at 13/2 for the title with Hamilton further back on 8/1.

Leclerc is expected to outscore Hamilton at Ferrari in 2027.

McLaren snubbed in 2027 odds

The biggest surprise in the market might be the fact McLaren are clearly considered the fourth best car by oddsmakers.

A few short weeks ago they were looking like the fastest car on the grid after a slow start to 2026, with significant upgrades bringing a massive performance improvement.

Since Lando Norris was denied what looked a certain victory at the Madring by an ill-timed Virtual Safety Car on September 13, things have gone somewhat south for the papaya squad, and their title odds for 2027 do not look encouraging.

2025 world champion Norris would trade at 9/1 right now, with Aussie star Oscar Piastri on 12s.

It doesn't look good for Norris and McLaren.

Hadjar odds and Alonso a long shot

Isack Hadjar is looking like the strongest Verstappen wingman since Sergio Perez once plied his trade at Red Bull, and he is next at 20/1 odds.

Anybody dreaming of an Aston Martin renaissance in 2027 will be disappointed when they look at the early odds, which have two-time world champion Fernando Alonso quoted on 250/1. We know Adrian Newey can deliver an elite chassis, but the massive question marks over that Honda power unit remain.

The early 2027 odds suggest more Alonso pain.

F1 2027 Drivers' Championship Odds

The full early draft odds from Flutter (not publicly available to bet on) for the 2027 championship look like this:

*2027 teams are provisional.

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