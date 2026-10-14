Max Verstappen's GT World Challenge appearance at Portimao this weekend has prompted strict media restrictions, with no interviews planned and journalists warned they risk losing accreditation for breaching garage access rules.

The four-time F1 world champion is set to compete this weekend at the Portuguese circuit with his rivals set to include MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi and former F1 star Nikita Mazepin.

When Verstappen raced at the Nurburgring's Nordschleife circuit earlier this year he created massive interest - particularly at the iconic 24 Hours race in May.

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Organisers have moved to head off a frenzy around the 29-year-old Dutchman this weekend by announcing strict rules - even for media members.

GPFans will be on hand in Portimao, as these tightened guidelines come amid expectations of more huge public interest at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve.

Although the championship is lauded for its traditionally accessible atmosphere - with open paddocks, pit walks, and fan zones - organisers are now enforcing strict boundaries for this weekend's Verstappen appearance.

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Portimao rules stipulate no Verstappen interviews

Wandering around the pit boxes in Portimao will be strictly forbidden, and there will be no press conferences or interviews at all with Verstappen.

Organisers made it clear in an official statement that media representatives should not expect any opportunity to speak directly to the Red Bull superstar.

“Please note that there will be no one-on-one, group, roundtable, or press conference opportunities available with Max Verstappen,” the statement read.

Instead, organisers plan to share content and additional video packages with accredited media during the event.

Verstappen created massive interest at the Nurburgring.

Strict garage ban announced

As well as ruling out any opportunity for media to speak to Verstappen, the statement also references behaviour in the paddock and around the pit boxes.

Reporters and camera crews who linger near garages in hopes of catching a glimpse of the drivers will face severe penalties. The event is implementing a zero-tolerance policy for anyone disrupting the focus or peace of the teams and drivers with potential bans in play.

“Please be reminded that no member of the media - whether journalist, photographer, or videographer - is allowed to roam any garage area.

"Anyone caught lingering near a garage for selfies or autographs will have their media credentials revoked. We appreciate your co-operation.”

The action on track in Portimao begins on Friday (October 16) with the race on Saturday (October 17). The schedule is as follows:

Date Session Local Time UK Time Friday, Oct 16 Free Practice 1 08:45 08:45 Friday, Oct 16 Free Practice 2 12:45 12:45 Friday, Oct 16 Qualifying 17:55 17:55 Saturday, Oct 17 3-Hour Race 17:00 17:00

All times are scheduled starts and subject to change. Portugal and the UK are both on daylight saving time (WEST/BST) during this event, so the times are identical.

Who will Verstappen face at Portimao?

The 61-car entry list for this weekend looks like this:

Car # Team Drivers Car Class 2 Boutsen VDS Morris Schuring, Dorian Boccolacci, Alessio Picariello Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO PRO 3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing Max Verstappen, Ben Barnicoat, Chris Lulham Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PRO 4 Optimum Motorsport Adam Smalley, Freddie Tomlinson, Harry George McLaren 720S GT3 EVO GOLD 5 Optimum Motorsport Dante Rappange, Guilherme Oliveira, Mikey Porter McLaren 720S GT3 EVO SILVER 6 GetSpeed Team Bartone Bros Anthony Bartone, Cesar Gazeau, Aurelien Panis Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO SILVER 7 Comtoyou Racing Mattia Drudi, Nicki Thiim, Ross Gunn Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO PRO 8 Car Collection Motorsport Reinhold Krahn, Pietro Armanni, Joel Sturm Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO BRONZE 9 Pure Rxcing Max Hofer, Mikkel Pedersen, Aliaksandr Malykhin Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO SILVER 10 Boutsen VDS Alessandro Ghiretti, Robin Knutsson, Gilles Magnus Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO GOLD 11 Comtoyou Racing Marcelo Tomasoni, Aaron Muss, TBA Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO BRONZE 12 GetSpeed Team Dubai Gabriel Rindone, Mikael Grenier, Tom Kalender Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO BRONZE 17 Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed Ralf Aron, Maximilian Götz, Fabian Schiller Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PRO 19 Team Motopark Christian Mansell, Aaron Walker, Rui Andrade Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO SILVER 20 Team Motopark Nikita Mazepin, Dominik Baumann, Philip Ellis Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PRO 21 Comtoyou Racing Oliver Söderström, Sébastien Baud, Kobe Pauwels Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO SILVER 23 Team RJN Maxwell Lynn, Horatio Fitz-Simon, Ben Dörr McLaren 720S GT3 EVO SILVER 24 Steller Motorsport Mikkel Mac, Dennis Lind, TBA Corvette Z06 GT3 R GOLD 25 Sainteloc Racing Ezequiel Perez Companc, Etienne Cheli, TBA Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II SILVER 30 Team WRT Ignacio Montenegro, Matisse Lismont, Amaury Cordeel BMW M4 GT3 EVO SILVER 32 Team WRT Kelvin van der Linde, Jordan Pepper, Charles Weerts BMW M4 GT3 EVO PRO 34 natural elements by Walkenhorst Motorsport Jamie Day, Christian Krognes, Henrique Chaves Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO PRO 35 Walkenhorst Motorsport Ethan Ischer, Gaspard Simon, Mateo Villagomez Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO SILVER 41 Razoon - more than racing Marcos Gomes, Alan Hellmeister, Sebastião Malucelli Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO BRONZE 42 Oman Racing by Century Motorsport Calan Williams, Javier Sagrera, Ahmad Al Harthy BMW M4 GT3 EVO BRONZE 44 Greystone GT Jayden Kelly, Josh Rattican, Tommy Pintos McLaren 720S GT3 EVO SILVER 45 Rinaldi Racing Dylan Medler, David Perel, Axcil Jefferies Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO SILVER 46 Team WRT Neil Verhagen, Max Hesse, Valentino Rossi BMW M4 GT3 EVO PRO 48 Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER Lucas Auer, Luca Stolz, Maro Engel Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PRO 50 AF Corse Lilou Wadoux, Arthur Leclerc, Albert Costa Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO PRO 51 AF Corse Tommaso Mosca, Lorenzo Ferrari, Nicola Lacorte Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO PRO 52 AF Corse Matias Zagazeta, Jef Machiels, Gilles Stadsbader Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO SILVER 54 Dinamic GT Tanart Sathienthirakul, Francesco Simonazzi, Angus Whiteside Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO SILVER 58 Garage 59 Thomas Fleming, Louis Prette, Benjamin Goethe McLaren 720S GT3 EVO GOLD 59 Garage 59 Joseph Loake, Dean MacDonald, Jack Hawksworth McLaren 720S GT3 EVO PRO 60 JMW Motorsport TBA, TBA, TBA Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO PRO 63 TGI Team by GRT Franck Perera, Maximilian Paul, Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini Temerario GT3 PRO 64 HRT Ford Racing Arjun Maini, Fabio Scherer, Thomas Drouet Ford Mustang GT3 EVO PRO 65 HRT Ford Racing Maxime Oosten, Nicolas Baert, Eduardo Coseteng Ford Mustang GT3 EVO SILVER 66 Tresor Attempto Racing Sebastian Øgaard, Ariel Levi, Rocco Mazzola Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II SILVER 71 Selected Car Racing Frederik Schandorff, Malte Ebdrup, Simon Birch Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO GOLD 74 Kessel Racing Lorenzo Patrese, Dennis Marschall, Dustin Blattner Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO BRONZE 77 KPX Motorsport Jop Rappange, Nigel Schoonderwoerd, Yelmer Buurman BMW M4 GT3 EVO BRONZE 80 Lionspeed GP Ricardo Feller, Thomas Preining, Bastian Buus Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO PRO 84 Eastalent Racing Christopher Haase, Simon Reicher, Markus Winkelhock Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II PRO 87 Winward Racing Marvin Dienst, Gabriele Piana, Rinat Salikhov Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO BRONZE 88 Tresor Attempto Racing Daniele Di Amato, Carrie Schreiner, Gerhard Tweraser Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II BRONZE 89 Lionspeed GP Alex Fontana, Bashar Mardini, Patrick Kolb Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO BRONZE 91 Herberth Motorsport Ralf Bohn, Huub van Eijndhoven, Robert Renauer Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO BRONZE 93 Ziggo Sport Tempesta Racing Peter Dempsey, Christopher Froggatt, Eddie Cheever Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO BRONZE 96 Rutronik Racing Patric Niederhauser, Marco Mapelli, Luca Engstler Lamborghini Temerario GT3 PRO 98 Rowe Racing Philipp Eng, Jake Dennis, Marco Wittmann BMW M4 GT3 EVO PRO 99 Tresor Attempto Racing Dylan Pereira, Andrea Frassineti, Alex Aka Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II GOLD 111 CSA Racing Arthur Rougier, Simon Gachet, James Kell McLaren 720S GT3 EVO GOLD 222 2Seas Motorsport Kiern Jewiss, Charles Dawson, Reece Barr Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO BRONZE 269 High Class Racing Max Moritz, Klaus Bachler, Raphael Rennhofer Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO BRONZE 555 CSA Racing Romain Andriolo, James Higgins, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer McLaren 720S GT3 EVO SILVER 914 Razoon - more than racing Clemens Mühlbacher, Leo Pichler, Max Mutschlechner Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO BRONZE 991 Paradine Competition Darren Leung, James Kellett, TBA BMW M4 GT3 EVO BRONZE 992 Paradine Competition Christian Hahn, Josh Rowledge, TBA BMW M4 GT3 EVO SILVER 998 Rowe Racing Ugo de Wilde, Tim Tramnitz, Jens Klingmann BMW M4 GT3 EVO GOLD 999 GetSpeed Team PCX Racing Patrick Charlaix, Jordan Boisson, Marvin Klein Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO BRONZE

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