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Max Verstappen after the race in Singapore — Photo: © IMAGO
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Max Verstappen GT3 appearance triggers strict media crackdown

Organisers have imposed special rules for Portimao

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Max Verstappen's GT World Challenge appearance at Portimao this weekend has prompted strict media restrictions, with no interviews planned and journalists warned they risk losing accreditation for breaching garage access rules.

The four-time F1 world champion is set to compete this weekend at the Portuguese circuit with his rivals set to include MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi and former F1 star Nikita Mazepin.

When Verstappen raced at the Nurburgring's Nordschleife circuit earlier this year he created massive interest - particularly at the iconic 24 Hours race in May.

Organisers have moved to head off a frenzy around the 29-year-old Dutchman this weekend by announcing strict rules - even for media members.

GPFans will be on hand in Portimao, as these tightened guidelines come amid expectations of more huge public interest at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve.

Although the championship is lauded for its traditionally accessible atmosphere - with open paddocks, pit walks, and fan zones - organisers are now enforcing strict boundaries for this weekend's Verstappen appearance.

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Portimao rules stipulate no Verstappen interviews

Wandering around the pit boxes in Portimao will be strictly forbidden, and there will be no press conferences or interviews at all with Verstappen.

Organisers made it clear in an official statement that media representatives should not expect any opportunity to speak directly to the Red Bull superstar.

“Please note that there will be no one-on-one, group, roundtable, or press conference opportunities available with Max Verstappen,” the statement read.

Instead, organisers plan to share content and additional video packages with accredited media during the event.

Verstappen created massive interest at the Nurburgring.
Verstappen created massive interest at the Nurburgring.

Strict garage ban announced

As well as ruling out any opportunity for media to speak to Verstappen, the statement also references behaviour in the paddock and around the pit boxes.

Reporters and camera crews who linger near garages in hopes of catching a glimpse of the drivers will face severe penalties. The event is implementing a zero-tolerance policy for anyone disrupting the focus or peace of the teams and drivers with potential bans in play.

“Please be reminded that no member of the media - whether journalist, photographer, or videographer - is allowed to roam any garage area.

"Anyone caught lingering near a garage for selfies or autographs will have their media credentials revoked. We appreciate your co-operation.”

The action on track in Portimao begins on Friday (October 16) with the race on Saturday (October 17). The schedule is as follows:

Date Session Local Time UK Time
Friday, Oct 16 Free Practice 1 08:45 08:45
Friday, Oct 16 Free Practice 2 12:45 12:45
Friday, Oct 16 Qualifying 17:55 17:55
Saturday, Oct 17 3-Hour Race 17:00 17:00

All times are scheduled starts and subject to change. Portugal and the UK are both on daylight saving time (WEST/BST) during this event, so the times are identical.

Who will Verstappen face at Portimao?

The 61-car entry list for this weekend looks like this:

Car # Team Drivers Car Class
2Boutsen VDSMorris Schuring, Dorian Boccolacci, Alessio PicarielloPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOPRO
3Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen RacingMax Verstappen, Ben Barnicoat, Chris LulhamMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOPRO
4Optimum MotorsportAdam Smalley, Freddie Tomlinson, Harry GeorgeMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOGOLD
5Optimum MotorsportDante Rappange, Guilherme Oliveira, Mikey PorterMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOSILVER
6GetSpeed Team Bartone BrosAnthony Bartone, Cesar Gazeau, Aurelien PanisMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOSILVER
7Comtoyou RacingMattia Drudi, Nicki Thiim, Ross GunnAston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVOPRO
8Car Collection MotorsportReinhold Krahn, Pietro Armanni, Joel SturmPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOBRONZE
9Pure RxcingMax Hofer, Mikkel Pedersen, Aliaksandr MalykhinPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOSILVER
10Boutsen VDSAlessandro Ghiretti, Robin Knutsson, Gilles MagnusPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOGOLD
11Comtoyou RacingMarcelo Tomasoni, Aaron Muss, TBAAston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVOBRONZE
12GetSpeed Team DubaiGabriel Rindone, Mikael Grenier, Tom KalenderMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOBRONZE
17Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeedRalf Aron, Maximilian Götz, Fabian SchillerMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOPRO
19Team MotoparkChristian Mansell, Aaron Walker, Rui AndradeMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOSILVER
20Team MotoparkNikita Mazepin, Dominik Baumann, Philip EllisMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOPRO
21Comtoyou RacingOliver Söderström, Sébastien Baud, Kobe PauwelsAston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVOSILVER
23Team RJNMaxwell Lynn, Horatio Fitz-Simon, Ben DörrMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOSILVER
24Steller MotorsportMikkel Mac, Dennis Lind, TBACorvette Z06 GT3 RGOLD
25Sainteloc RacingEzequiel Perez Companc, Etienne Cheli, TBAAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IISILVER
30Team WRTIgnacio Montenegro, Matisse Lismont, Amaury CordeelBMW M4 GT3 EVOSILVER
32Team WRTKelvin van der Linde, Jordan Pepper, Charles WeertsBMW M4 GT3 EVOPRO
34natural elements by Walkenhorst MotorsportJamie Day, Christian Krognes, Henrique ChavesAston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVOPRO
35Walkenhorst MotorsportEthan Ischer, Gaspard Simon, Mateo VillagomezAston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVOSILVER
41Razoon - more than racingMarcos Gomes, Alan Hellmeister, Sebastião MalucelliPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOBRONZE
42Oman Racing by Century MotorsportCalan Williams, Javier Sagrera, Ahmad Al HarthyBMW M4 GT3 EVOBRONZE
44Greystone GTJayden Kelly, Josh Rattican, Tommy PintosMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOSILVER
45Rinaldi RacingDylan Medler, David Perel, Axcil JefferiesFerrari 296 GT3 EVOSILVER
46Team WRTNeil Verhagen, Max Hesse, Valentino RossiBMW M4 GT3 EVOPRO
48Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTERLucas Auer, Luca Stolz, Maro EngelMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOPRO
50AF CorseLilou Wadoux, Arthur Leclerc, Albert CostaFerrari 296 GT3 EVOPRO
51AF CorseTommaso Mosca, Lorenzo Ferrari, Nicola LacorteFerrari 296 GT3 EVOPRO
52AF CorseMatias Zagazeta, Jef Machiels, Gilles StadsbaderFerrari 296 GT3 EVOSILVER
54Dinamic GTTanart Sathienthirakul, Francesco Simonazzi, Angus WhitesidePorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOSILVER
58Garage 59Thomas Fleming, Louis Prette, Benjamin GoetheMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOGOLD
59Garage 59Joseph Loake, Dean MacDonald, Jack HawksworthMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOPRO
60JMW MotorsportTBA, TBA, TBAFerrari 296 GT3 EVOPRO
63TGI Team by GRTFranck Perera, Maximilian Paul, Mirko BortolottiLamborghini Temerario GT3PRO
64HRT Ford RacingArjun Maini, Fabio Scherer, Thomas DrouetFord Mustang GT3 EVOPRO
65HRT Ford RacingMaxime Oosten, Nicolas Baert, Eduardo CosetengFord Mustang GT3 EVOSILVER
66Tresor Attempto RacingSebastian Øgaard, Ariel Levi, Rocco MazzolaAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IISILVER
71Selected Car RacingFrederik Schandorff, Malte Ebdrup, Simon BirchFerrari 296 GT3 EVOGOLD
74Kessel RacingLorenzo Patrese, Dennis Marschall, Dustin BlattnerFerrari 296 GT3 EVOBRONZE
77KPX MotorsportJop Rappange, Nigel Schoonderwoerd, Yelmer BuurmanBMW M4 GT3 EVOBRONZE
80Lionspeed GPRicardo Feller, Thomas Preining, Bastian BuusPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOPRO
84Eastalent RacingChristopher Haase, Simon Reicher, Markus WinkelhockAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IIPRO
87Winward RacingMarvin Dienst, Gabriele Piana, Rinat SalikhovMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOBRONZE
88Tresor Attempto RacingDaniele Di Amato, Carrie Schreiner, Gerhard TweraserAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IIBRONZE
89Lionspeed GPAlex Fontana, Bashar Mardini, Patrick KolbPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOBRONZE
91Herberth MotorsportRalf Bohn, Huub van Eijndhoven, Robert RenauerPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOBRONZE
93Ziggo Sport Tempesta RacingPeter Dempsey, Christopher Froggatt, Eddie CheeverPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOBRONZE
96Rutronik RacingPatric Niederhauser, Marco Mapelli, Luca EngstlerLamborghini Temerario GT3PRO
98Rowe RacingPhilipp Eng, Jake Dennis, Marco WittmannBMW M4 GT3 EVOPRO
99Tresor Attempto RacingDylan Pereira, Andrea Frassineti, Alex AkaAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IIGOLD
111CSA RacingArthur Rougier, Simon Gachet, James KellMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOGOLD
2222Seas MotorsportKiern Jewiss, Charles Dawson, Reece BarrMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOBRONZE
269High Class RacingMax Moritz, Klaus Bachler, Raphael RennhoferPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOBRONZE
555CSA RacingRomain Andriolo, James Higgins, Jean-Baptiste SimmenauerMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOSILVER
914Razoon - more than racingClemens Mühlbacher, Leo Pichler, Max MutschlechnerPorsche 911 GT3 R EVOBRONZE
991Paradine CompetitionDarren Leung, James Kellett, TBABMW M4 GT3 EVOBRONZE
992Paradine CompetitionChristian Hahn, Josh Rowledge, TBABMW M4 GT3 EVOSILVER
998Rowe RacingUgo de Wilde, Tim Tramnitz, Jens KlingmannBMW M4 GT3 EVOGOLD
999GetSpeed Team PCX RacingPatrick Charlaix, Jordan Boisson, Marvin KleinMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOBRONZE

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Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
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