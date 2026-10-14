Red Bull issue statement on future of Laurent Mekies as team boss

Red Bull have announced a new deal for team boss Laurent Mekies following a huge upturn in the team's form in recent weeks.

The team, with the grid leading Red Bull Power Train engines, have become the class act of the F1 field in the most recent races, with Max Verstappen taking dominant wins in Malaysia and Singpaore in the last two grands prix.

That has been enough for Red Bull to extend Mekies deal as team principal to a five-year extension until the end of the 2031 season.

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Five more year for Mekies!

Mekies said: “I am incredibly proud to continue this journey with Oracle Red Bull Racing, and I would like to thank Chalerm [Yoovidhya], Mark [Mateschitz], and Oliver [Mintzlaff], the entire team, and everyone involved for the trust they have placed in the project.

"What makes this team special is the way everyone comes together in pursuit of the same goal, and I feel privileged to work alongside such a talented and committed group every day.

"Together, with Pierre Wache’s and Ben Hodgkinson’s teams playing a central role in shaping our future, we have a strong platform for the years ahead, and we genuinely believe this is only the beginning.

"As we look ahead, we will continue to embrace the principles that define us: being free in our thinking, fast in our actions and bold in our decisions.”

Laurent Mekies (right) replaced Christian Horner (left) as Red Bull team boss

Horner out, Mekies in

Mekies was promoted from his position as Racing Bulls team boss when he was parachuted in to replace Christian Horner, after his shock axing following 20 years in the role.

Taking charge of the second half of the season, Verstappen trailed in the championship by 104 points following the Dutch Grand Prix to leader Oscar Piastri.

But despite hauling in and passing the Australian he was still pipped to the title by Piastri's team-mate Norris by two points.

While Verstappen and Red Bull's season got off to a very slow start under the new rules, thus denying the Dutchman a chance of a title battle, the team's development in the second half of the campaign has been remarkable to give the four-time world champion a winning car.

In addition, Verstappen signed a new deal this summer - indicating he is happy with the way Mekies is running the team.

Max Verstappen signs his new Red Bull deal in front of Mekies

Red Bull chiefs praise Mekies

Speaking on Mekies' new deal, Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, said: “Laurent has demonstrated outstanding leadership since returning to the Red Bull family.

"He combines technical expertise, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of what makes our team successful.

"Just as importantly, he embodies the values and mentality that define the Red Bull way: courage, teamwork, determination, and an unrelenting desire to compete at the highest level.

"Continuity in leadership is a key ingredient for sustained success, and we are delighted that Laurent will continue to lead the Team through the next chapter of our journey.”

In addition, Chalerm Yoovidhya and Mark Mateschitz, Red Bull shareholders, praised Mekies for his handling in the team following Horner's axing: “The strength of Red Bull has always come from its people and from creating an environment where talented individuals can achieve extraordinary things together.

"Laurent has played a crucial role in guiding the team through an important period of transition while maintaining the competitive spirit and the Red Bull principles that define us.

"This extension reflects our confidence in his leadership and our shared belief in the long-term vision of the Team. We are ambitious about what lies ahead and we are committed to building on this momentum together.”

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