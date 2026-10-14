Max Verstappen has hit back at former F1 stars over their criticism of his stance on the 2026 F1 regulations.

The 29-year-old Dutchman has been hugely outspoken about the new regulations, which ushered in a new era with a 50-50 engine split between ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and battery power.

Verstappen hated the end result, likening racing this season as 'Formula E on steroids' and 'Mario Kart'.

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The four-time world champion even mooted retirement at one stage, and admitted in recent days that he was "really on the brink" of quitting the sport for good.

Eventually F1 listened to Verstappen's criticism and have begun the process of re-addressing that power split more in favour of ICE.

But while Stefano Domenicali and co clearly got what Verstappen was complaining about, some of the sport's former stars were less forgiving of his comments.

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Verstappen asked about Damon Hill 'U-turn'

1996 world champion Damon Hill for example said Verstappen should stop racing in F1 if he didn't like it. A few months later though and it appeared Hill was singing from a very different hymn sheet.

Writing on social media recently, he said: "On F1, AI, hybrids and algorithms, over time the contribution of the driver's art will be reduced or even rendered minimally significant.

"I say this as someone who worked on developing driver aids whilst with Williams.

"So, is this what we want? Its the burning question."

Verstappen was asked about this apparent about-turn in an interview with Erik van Haren of De Telegraaf, and produced a measured but withering response.

“Yes, but you know what the problem is with a lot of ex-racers?" he began.

"They don't read up on the new regulations at all. So they don't know what the engine is all about and exactly how it works. And then they get asked about it on television, and sometimes very strange answers come out.

"That is the biggest problem. It doesn't apply to everyone, mind you, but it does apply to a number of them.”

Damon Hill - apparent U-turn on 2026 regs stance.

Verstappen regs stance 'about what was right'

Verstappen stressed that his criticism of the new regulations was not aimed at winning supporters, but more about standing up for what he believed was right.

"I am simply stating what I think, what is wrong in my eyes, and what could be improved. Sometimes I get criticism for that from certain people, or they say they don't understand what I mean.

"But ultimately, it will become clear whether something is good or bad. It just takes a bit longer sometimes than other times.”

'The sport has obviously listened a little'

Verstappen has also acted after F1 softened its stance on the regs, by committing his future to Red Bull and F1 through at least 2030. It helps of course that his new contract is worth a reported $107million per season.

“The sport has obviously listened a little," admitted Verstappen.

Verstappen signed a Red Bull contract extension.

"Changes are coming in the coming years, with a slightly more important role for the combustion engine. Furthermore, I am really enjoying myself at Red Bull. With the people I work with and how we operate as a team.

"Look, results come first. That is the most important thing. But you also need to feel in the right place and feel appreciated. And that is definitely the case.

"The future outlook also looks positive. Is it a guarantee that I will remain active in the sport until at least 2030? You can never say that definitively, but that is the goal.”

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