F1 has come under heavy fire from Amnesty International for the decision to give Rwanda a 10-year contract to stage an African Grand Prix from 2030.

The landmark agreement was announced earlier this week, with the circuit to be built 40 kilometres south of the capital city of Kigali, adjacent to its new international airport.

It will be an FIA Grade 1 standard as part of a wider sports, tourism, infrastructure and commercial development project led by the Rwanda Development Board.

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While there was excitement in some quarters at the return of Africa to the F1 calendar for the first time since South Africa staged its last race back in 1993, human rights campaigners were far from amused.

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Amnesty International blast F1 over Rwanda deal

Responding to the news, Felix Jakens - Amnesty International UK’s Head of Campaigns - claimed F1 had given Rwanda a 'sportswashing prize' and criticised the country's alleged 'detention, torture and repression of free speech'.

“A ten-year Grand Prix ‘presented by Visit Rwanda’ is a sportswashing prize for the Rwandan authorities," he began.

"Arsenal, Aston Villa, the cycling world championships and now Formula 1 - Rwanda is buying into the world’s biggest sports to polish its image and deflect from its appalling human rights record.

“Formula 1 says sport can be ‘a positive force for good’. That rings hollow if F1 shrugs off who it is partnering with.

"Rwanda’s authorities are prolific in arbitrary detention, torture and the repression of free speech - these are abuses at home."

Jakens claimed that Rwanda's abuses are not limited to within its own borders, adding: “Beyond its borders, we are seeing bloodshed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Rwanda is playing a significant role in fuelling the conflict and related human rights abuses - both through its support to the M23 armed group and the direct actions of Rwanda’s military in eastern Congo.

“Formula 1 must not be a bystander. It should use its influence with the Rwandan authorities to push for change, rather than lend its brand to a PR exercise.”

F1 defends Rwanda deal - 'sport can be a positive force for good'

Responding to the claims, an F1 spokesperson told GPFans: "We have a long track record of delivering significant economic, social and cultural value to our host nations.

"Through this race we have the opportunity to inspire and bring the passion of F1 to our more than 100 million fans across Africa and firmly believe that sport can be a positive force for good.

"When racing around the world we ensure the exceptional standards, values and integrity of the sport are shared and delivered by both promoters and partners.

"As we've seen, sport can be a huge driver of change and unifying force and look forward to the positive impact that the African Grand Prix will have."

Domenical hails 'landmark moment' for F1

Announcing the deal earlier this week, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali described the pact as a 'landmark moment for Formula 1'.

He continued: “With Rwanda joining the calendar from the next decade, our sport will race in every inhabited continent, bringing the world championship closer than ever to fans around the globe.

“Africa has always been part of Formula 1’s future, and from the beginning we were determined to return in the right way, with the right partner, a long-term commitment and a clear vision for creating meaningful impact.

“I would like to thank His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, the Government of Rwanda, the Rwanda Development Board, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and everyone whose dedication and collaboration have made this possible.

“This is about much more than hosting a grand prix. Together, we can create lasting economic and social benefits through tourism, investment, skills development and local business growth, ensuring the positive impact of this event is felt for generations."

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