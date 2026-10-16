Franco Colapinto (finally) sends clear message over fan abuse

Franco Colapinto has released a lengthy statement to his fans, addressing recent instances of abuse directed by them to other F1 drivers and people around the sport.

The Argentine driver's home fans have swiftly developed a reputation for crossing the line on social media, with Yuki Tsunoda sent a torrent of racist abuse after a minor impeding incident in practice last year, and Jack Doohan being forced to attend the Miami Grand Prix with security shortly before Colapinto took his Alpine seat.

More recently it was Colapinto's own team-mate Pierre Gasly who bore the brunt of their frustration, with the Frenchman opening up on 'disturbing' abuse sent to him, members of his family and his girlfriend ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix – at which Lando Norris reacted emotionally to a Colapinto crash taking him out of the race, leading to another online pile-on.

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Alpine and team supremo Flavio Briatore have repeatedly called for an end to the abuse, but Colapinto has tended to couch his responses in terms of his fans being 'passionate' and calling online abuse a problem for the whole sport – until now.

VERSTAPPEN RESULTS: GT World Challenge practice times from Portimao

Colapinto: Instead of supporting me, we end up criticising and attacking

The Argentine admitted that some of the attacks left him wondering if his fans were defending him 'or actually doing the opposite', while admitting that he remains grateful for the support he's shown.

His statement, in full, reads: "First, I’ve been watching you guys from the sidelines, but it’s necessary that we change things and improve. I’m always grateful, and I really feel lucky to have had you from the very beginning: the support you give me, the advice you offer, and how you push me and the team to do our best.

"You help us achieve great results in our races and during our daily training sessions. But there’s no improvement, and honestly, I’ve been very frustrated when things don’t go well for the whole team or for me.

"And similarly, instead of supporting me, we end up criticising and attacking other drivers, my team-mates, my mechanics, and my engineers. So, with [the fans], I’m left wondering if they’re defending me or actually doing the opposite.

"I really want to focus on what we need to change. Together, we have to work to improve what we’ve done so far and help me achieve better performance, to become the best version of myself, and to realise my dream, my results, my points, which will help me in 2027.

"Together, we’ll keep moving forward because it hasn't been going well.

"It’s time to take a break from social media and the constant criticism. What’s really important is focusing on my dream, my racing career, and working with the team to achieve the results we want and the goals we need.

"So, rest assured that I’m not going to let you down. I’ll keep serving us in the races and keep pushing forward. I want the team to support me, and I want to support the team. Together, we’re going to achieve great results. Yes, we’re going all out; we’re going to keep striving hard.

"I’m going to bring home good results with plenty of points. Let’s go all out as a great team, supporting each other and moving forward through the good times and the bad, and this is what I’ll find out very, very soon in the upcoming races.

"I’m incredibly grateful from the bottom of my heart for your understanding. Thank you for coming and for being there for me."

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