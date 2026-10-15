Cadillac star claims team facilities 'better than Mercedes' despite on-track disappointment

Cadillac star Valtteri Bottas might not have scored a single point this season, but he's optimistic for the future of his team.

The Finn was one of two veterans the team signed for their first ever year in the sport, starting completely from scratch rather than the more tried and trusted method of picking up the scraps of an existing team – much like Audi taking over Sauber.

The American team has been as bad as expected in 2026, consistently running at the back of the field and falling victim to a number of reliability issues, but Bottas insisted that he was prepared for the struggles.

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The history of new teams on the grid, coupled with the 37-year-old Bottas' age, means that the veteran is unlikely to be in the cockpit if and when the team's hard work actually comes to fruition.

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Bottas: All we can do is get the best out of ourselves

Bottas told the Financial Times: "I knew it was going to be a difficult year. It was going to involve quite a bit of problem solving, making progress and trying to get up and running in every area.”

“We are definitely seeing an improvement somewhere every weekend,” he insisted, speaking back at the Spanish Grand Prix. “It’s not necessarily in the results yet, but it’s in how we operate as a team in different areas.”

The team's new facilities in Silverstone have attracted the Finn's attention, calling the factory the best he's seen in the sport and, when asked if they top Mercedes' digs from when he won five constructors' titles with the team, he said: “I would say so."

A man who grew used to winning while at Mercedes, the last few years of Bottas' career have forced him to adjust his sights quite significantly – scoring just ten points across his last two seasons with Alfa Romeo and Sauber, and now looking likely to go pointless for a full season.

“The main thing is trying to get the most out of myself and trying to be the best version of myself that I can,” he said. “It’s the same with the people around me. I’m trying to make sure they are getting the most out of themselves and giving everything they have. In the end, that’s all we can do.”

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