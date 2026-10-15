Haas confirm NEW F1 driver for the 2027 season

Haas have confirmed the signing of young Brazilian driver Rafael Camara to race in F1 alongside Ollie Bearman.

Camara, 21, has joined on a 'multi-year' deal after beating out a number of other drivers for the role, including Leonardo Fornaroli and Ryo Hirakawa.

The Ferrari Driver Academy signee will replace experienced Frenchman Esteban Ocon alongside Bearman, giving the American team one of the youngest driver lineups on the grid – their combined age of 42 is three years shy of Fernando Alonso's 45 years.

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Camara has just two more rounds of his one and only F2 season this year (assuming the Qatar Grand Prix weekend goes ahead), currently leading the title by a narrow margin ahead of Nikola Tsolov.

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Camara excited to take step into F1

In a team statement, Camara said: “I’m very happy to be joining TGR Haas F1 Team as a Formula 1 driver. It’s an important step in my career and I want to thank Gene Haas and Ayao Komatsu for the trust they have placed in me.

"I’m also very grateful to the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy for their support and for everything they have contributed to my development over the years, as well as to my family for always being there throughout this journey.

"Now my focus is on preparing myself in the best possible way for this new challenge. There will be a lot to learn, and I’m looking forward to working closely with the team, understanding the car and continuing to develop as a driver.”

Komatsu speaks out on exciting new driver

Team principal Ayao Komatsu also spoke about his new driver, saying: “I’m really excited to sign such a young, amazing talent like Rafael Camara.

I don’t need to tell everyone about his achievements in the junior formulas, it’s been very impressive, and in his rookie season in Formula 2, the speed he’s shown in some very difficult moments, like qualifying in Monaco and Montreal – that all goes to show the potential Rafa has.

"He showed when we had him drive in our TPC program in Portugal that he could handle himself very well with not a huge amount of time to learn the car, he showed us more than just raw speed. Rafa managed to create an environment to get the best out of himself, it was very impressive and certainly the laps he completed were special.

"We’re all excited about this opportunity and really committed as TGR Haas F1 Team to nurture this talent and provide a place where he can flourish. We want to create an environment where he’s comfortable and supported, where he can really excel in his capabilities.”

Gene Haas hails Camara junior success

Team owner Gene Haas added: “I’m excited to see what Rafael Camara can achieve in Formula 1 having seen his accomplishments coming up through the ranks in Formula 3 and now Formula 2 this year.

"It’s a different challenge at this level but what we’ve experienced through Ollie Bearman following a similar trajectory and association with the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy, these younger drivers are well prepared, and they can make an immediate impact on a team.

"Rafa impressed the team with his TPC performance, so we look forward to building on that and growing our relationship full-time next season.”

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