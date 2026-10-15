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Verstappen in gt racing kit smiling in front of a Verstappen.com branded Mercedes-AMG GT3 — Photo: © IMAGO
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Max Verstappen GT Challenge: Portimao schedule, and how to watch live for FREE

Watch Max race for free!

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
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There may be no F1 action this weekend but as we know by now that won't stop Max Verstappen racing when he competes in the GT World Challenge at Portimao.

And it's all by accident. The four-time F1 world champion is only making his debut in the series because two regular drivers for his Verstappen Racing team in Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon have clashing commitments due to a rescheduled World Endurance Championship (WEC) race in Barcelona.

Verstappen will team up with two British drivers, including the team's regular driver and friend Chris Lulham, while Ben Barnicoat steps in as a reserve for Saturday's three-hour endurance race.

The last time Verstappen was racing a GT3 car was when he competed in the Nurburgring 24 Hour race back in May where he was on course to win before a unfortunate mechanical failure put him out of the race.

Racing in a No. 3 Mercedes-AMG GT3, Verstappen will be the main focus at Portimao, which is the season finale for the GT World Challenge that has already crowned its champions with Lucas Auer and Maro Engel.

However, there is a strong support cast too including seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi who will be racing against Verstappen in the Pro class with a BMW M4 GT3... which of course features his iconic No. 46.

But how can you watch Verstappen race against Rossi? GPFans gives you all the details below including dates, times and free live stream options as well as the entry list.

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GT World Challenge in Portimao schedule

All times below are local and UK time

GT World Challenge in Portimao schedule
Day Session Time
Friday, October 16 Free Practice 1 8:45am – 10:15am
Free Practice 2 12:45pm – 2:15pm
Qualifying 5:55pm – 7:05pm
Saturday, October 17 Race 5:00pm – 8:00pm

How to watch Max Verstappen in the GT World Challenge in Portimao

Every single session will be streamed live on the SRO's official YouTube channel for the events which you can find on this link.

Below is an embed where you can watch the race live.

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GT3 World Challenge entry list

The entry list for Portimao - which also includes former F1 star Nikita Mazepin, back after a long ban imposed on Russian drivers was ended - is as follows:

Car # Team Drivers Car Class
2Boutsen VDSMorris Schuring, Dorian Boccolacci, Alessio PicarielloPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOPRO
3Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen RacingMax Verstappen, Ben Barnicoat, Chris LulhamMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOPRO
4Optimum MotorsportAdam Smalley, Freddie Tomlinson, Harry GeorgeMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOGOLD
5Optimum MotorsportDante Rappange, Guilherme Oliveira, Mikey PorterMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOSILVER
6GetSpeed Team Bartone BrosAnthony Bartone, Cesar Gazeau, Aurelien PanisMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOSILVER
7Comtoyou RacingMattia Drudi, Nicki Thiim, Ross GunnAston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVOPRO
8Car Collection MotorsportReinhold Krahn, Pietro Armanni, Joel SturmPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOBRONZE
9Pure RxcingMax Hofer, Mikkel Pedersen, Aliaksandr MalykhinPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOSILVER
10Boutsen VDSAlessandro Ghiretti, Robin Knutsson, Gilles MagnusPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOGOLD
11Comtoyou RacingMarcelo Tomasoni, Aaron Muss, TBAAston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVOBRONZE
12GetSpeed Team DubaiGabriel Rindone, Mikael Grenier, Tom KalenderMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOBRONZE
17Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeedRalf Aron, Maximilian Götz, Fabian SchillerMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOPRO
19Team MotoparkChristian Mansell, Aaron Walker, Rui AndradeMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOSILVER
20Team MotoparkNikita Mazepin, Dominik Baumann, Philip EllisMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOPRO
21Comtoyou RacingOliver Söderström, Sébastien Baud, Kobe PauwelsAston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVOSILVER
23Team RJNMaxwell Lynn, Horatio Fitz-Simon, Ben DörrMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOSILVER
24Steller MotorsportMikkel Mac, Dennis Lind, TBACorvette Z06 GT3 RGOLD
25Sainteloc RacingEzequiel Perez Companc, Etienne Cheli, TBAAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IISILVER
30Team WRTIgnacio Montenegro, Matisse Lismont, Amaury CordeelBMW M4 GT3 EVOSILVER
32Team WRTKelvin van der Linde, Jordan Pepper, Charles WeertsBMW M4 GT3 EVOPRO
34natural elements by Walkenhorst MotorsportJamie Day, Christian Krognes, Henrique ChavesAston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVOPRO
35Walkenhorst MotorsportEthan Ischer, Gaspard Simon, Mateo VillagomezAston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVOSILVER
41Razoon - more than racingMarcos Gomes, Alan Hellmeister, Sebastião MalucelliPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOBRONZE
42Oman Racing by Century MotorsportCalan Williams, Javier Sagrera, Ahmad Al HarthyBMW M4 GT3 EVOBRONZE
44Greystone GTJayden Kelly, Josh Rattican, Tommy PintosMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOSILVER
45Rinaldi RacingDylan Medler, David Perel, Axcil JefferiesFerrari 296 GT3 EVOSILVER
46Team WRTNeil Verhagen, Max Hesse, Valentino RossiBMW M4 GT3 EVOPRO
48Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTERLucas Auer, Luca Stolz, Maro EngelMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOPRO
50AF CorseLilou Wadoux, Arthur Leclerc, Albert CostaFerrari 296 GT3 EVOPRO
51AF CorseTommaso Mosca, Lorenzo Ferrari, Nicola LacorteFerrari 296 GT3 EVOPRO
52AF CorseMatias Zagazeta, Jef Machiels, Gilles StadsbaderFerrari 296 GT3 EVOSILVER
54Dinamic GTTanart Sathienthirakul, Francesco Simonazzi, Angus WhitesidePorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOSILVER
58Garage 59Thomas Fleming, Louis Prette, Benjamin GoetheMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOGOLD
59Garage 59Joseph Loake, Dean MacDonald, Jack HawksworthMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOPRO
60JMW MotorsportTBA, TBA, TBAFerrari 296 GT3 EVOPRO
63TGI Team by GRTFranck Perera, Maximilian Paul, Mirko BortolottiLamborghini Temerario GT3PRO
64HRT Ford RacingArjun Maini, Fabio Scherer, Thomas DrouetFord Mustang GT3 EVOPRO
65HRT Ford RacingMaxime Oosten, Nicolas Baert, Eduardo CosetengFord Mustang GT3 EVOSILVER
66Tresor Attempto RacingSebastian Øgaard, Ariel Levi, Rocco MazzolaAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IISILVER
71Selected Car RacingFrederik Schandorff, Malte Ebdrup, Simon BirchFerrari 296 GT3 EVOGOLD
74Kessel RacingLorenzo Patrese, Dennis Marschall, Dustin BlattnerFerrari 296 GT3 EVOBRONZE
77KPX MotorsportJop Rappange, Nigel Schoonderwoerd, Yelmer BuurmanBMW M4 GT3 EVOBRONZE
80Lionspeed GPRicardo Feller, Thomas Preining, Bastian BuusPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOPRO
84Eastalent RacingChristopher Haase, Simon Reicher, Markus WinkelhockAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IIPRO
87Winward RacingMarvin Dienst, Gabriele Piana, Rinat SalikhovMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOBRONZE
88Tresor Attempto RacingDaniele Di Amato, Carrie Schreiner, Gerhard TweraserAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IIBRONZE
89Lionspeed GPAlex Fontana, Bashar Mardini, Patrick KolbPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOBRONZE
91Herberth MotorsportRalf Bohn, Huub van Eijndhoven, Robert RenauerPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOBRONZE
93Ziggo Sport Tempesta RacingPeter Dempsey, Christopher Froggatt, Eddie CheeverPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOBRONZE
96Rutronik RacingPatric Niederhauser, Marco Mapelli, Luca EngstlerLamborghini Temerario GT3PRO
98Rowe RacingPhilipp Eng, Jake Dennis, Marco WittmannBMW M4 GT3 EVOPRO
99Tresor Attempto RacingDylan Pereira, Andrea Frassineti, Alex AkaAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IIGOLD
111CSA RacingArthur Rougier, Simon Gachet, James KellMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOGOLD
2222Seas MotorsportKiern Jewiss, Charles Dawson, Reece BarrMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOBRONZE
269High Class RacingMax Moritz, Klaus Bachler, Raphael RennhoferPorsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVOBRONZE
555CSA RacingRomain Andriolo, James Higgins, Jean-Baptiste SimmenauerMcLaren 720S GT3 EVOSILVER
914Razoon - more than racingClemens Mühlbacher, Leo Pichler, Max MutschlechnerPorsche 911 GT3 R EVOBRONZE
991Paradine CompetitionDarren Leung, James Kellett, TBABMW M4 GT3 EVOBRONZE
992Paradine CompetitionChristian Hahn, Josh Rowledge, TBABMW M4 GT3 EVOSILVER
998Rowe RacingUgo de Wilde, Tim Tramnitz, Jens KlingmannBMW M4 GT3 EVOGOLD
999GetSpeed Team PCX RacingPatrick Charlaix, Jordan Boisson, Marvin KleinMercedes-AMG GT3 EVOBRONZE

Has Portimao ever hosted an F1 race?

Portimao has hosted two F1 races as stand ins for the Covid affected campaigns of 2020 and 2021 - both being won by Lewis Hamilton.

However, it will be back on the calendar for the 2027 and 2028 seasons in a two-year agreement.

Portimao is the only Portuguese circuit to host an F1 race since Estoril in 1996.

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Dan Ripley
Written by
Dan Ripley - Global Editor
I've been a massive F1 fan since the mid 1990s and continue to study the history of the sport long before that. As an experienced motor sport reporter covering F1, MotoGP and the LeMans 24 Hour race, being part of GPFans has allowed me to work with a diverse team with all sorts of different backgrounds in watching the sport and given me a greater appreciation of F1.
View full biography
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