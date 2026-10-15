There may be no F1 action this weekend but as we know by now that won't stop Max Verstappen racing when he competes in the GT World Challenge at Portimao.

And it's all by accident. The four-time F1 world champion is only making his debut in the series because two regular drivers for his Verstappen Racing team in Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon have clashing commitments due to a rescheduled World Endurance Championship (WEC) race in Barcelona.

Verstappen will team up with two British drivers, including the team's regular driver and friend Chris Lulham, while Ben Barnicoat steps in as a reserve for Saturday's three-hour endurance race.

The last time Verstappen was racing a GT3 car was when he competed in the Nurburgring 24 Hour race back in May where he was on course to win before a unfortunate mechanical failure put him out of the race.

Racing in a No. 3 Mercedes-AMG GT3, Verstappen will be the main focus at Portimao, which is the season finale for the GT World Challenge that has already crowned its champions with Lucas Auer and Maro Engel.

However, there is a strong support cast too including seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi who will be racing against Verstappen in the Pro class with a BMW M4 GT3... which of course features his iconic No. 46.

But how can you watch Verstappen race against Rossi? GPFans gives you all the details below including dates, times and free live stream options as well as the entry list.

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GT World Challenge in Portimao schedule

All times below are local and UK time

GT World Challenge in Portimao schedule Day Session Time Friday, October 16 Free Practice 1 8:45am – 10:15am Free Practice 2 12:45pm – 2:15pm Qualifying 5:55pm – 7:05pm Saturday, October 17 Race 5:00pm – 8:00pm

How to watch Max Verstappen in the GT World Challenge in Portimao

Every single session will be streamed live on the SRO's official YouTube channel for the events which you can find on this link.

Below is an embed where you can watch the race live.

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GT3 World Challenge entry list

The entry list for Portimao - which also includes former F1 star Nikita Mazepin, back after a long ban imposed on Russian drivers was ended - is as follows:

Car # Team Drivers Car Class 2 Boutsen VDS Morris Schuring, Dorian Boccolacci, Alessio Picariello Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO PRO 3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing Max Verstappen, Ben Barnicoat, Chris Lulham Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PRO 4 Optimum Motorsport Adam Smalley, Freddie Tomlinson, Harry George McLaren 720S GT3 EVO GOLD 5 Optimum Motorsport Dante Rappange, Guilherme Oliveira, Mikey Porter McLaren 720S GT3 EVO SILVER 6 GetSpeed Team Bartone Bros Anthony Bartone, Cesar Gazeau, Aurelien Panis Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO SILVER 7 Comtoyou Racing Mattia Drudi, Nicki Thiim, Ross Gunn Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO PRO 8 Car Collection Motorsport Reinhold Krahn, Pietro Armanni, Joel Sturm Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO BRONZE 9 Pure Rxcing Max Hofer, Mikkel Pedersen, Aliaksandr Malykhin Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO SILVER 10 Boutsen VDS Alessandro Ghiretti, Robin Knutsson, Gilles Magnus Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO GOLD 11 Comtoyou Racing Marcelo Tomasoni, Aaron Muss, TBA Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO BRONZE 12 GetSpeed Team Dubai Gabriel Rindone, Mikael Grenier, Tom Kalender Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO BRONZE 17 Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed Ralf Aron, Maximilian Götz, Fabian Schiller Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PRO 19 Team Motopark Christian Mansell, Aaron Walker, Rui Andrade Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO SILVER 20 Team Motopark Nikita Mazepin, Dominik Baumann, Philip Ellis Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PRO 21 Comtoyou Racing Oliver Söderström, Sébastien Baud, Kobe Pauwels Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO SILVER 23 Team RJN Maxwell Lynn, Horatio Fitz-Simon, Ben Dörr McLaren 720S GT3 EVO SILVER 24 Steller Motorsport Mikkel Mac, Dennis Lind, TBA Corvette Z06 GT3 R GOLD 25 Sainteloc Racing Ezequiel Perez Companc, Etienne Cheli, TBA Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II SILVER 30 Team WRT Ignacio Montenegro, Matisse Lismont, Amaury Cordeel BMW M4 GT3 EVO SILVER 32 Team WRT Kelvin van der Linde, Jordan Pepper, Charles Weerts BMW M4 GT3 EVO PRO 34 natural elements by Walkenhorst Motorsport Jamie Day, Christian Krognes, Henrique Chaves Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO PRO 35 Walkenhorst Motorsport Ethan Ischer, Gaspard Simon, Mateo Villagomez Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO SILVER 41 Razoon - more than racing Marcos Gomes, Alan Hellmeister, Sebastião Malucelli Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO BRONZE 42 Oman Racing by Century Motorsport Calan Williams, Javier Sagrera, Ahmad Al Harthy BMW M4 GT3 EVO BRONZE 44 Greystone GT Jayden Kelly, Josh Rattican, Tommy Pintos McLaren 720S GT3 EVO SILVER 45 Rinaldi Racing Dylan Medler, David Perel, Axcil Jefferies Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO SILVER 46 Team WRT Neil Verhagen, Max Hesse, Valentino Rossi BMW M4 GT3 EVO PRO 48 Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER Lucas Auer, Luca Stolz, Maro Engel Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PRO 50 AF Corse Lilou Wadoux, Arthur Leclerc, Albert Costa Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO PRO 51 AF Corse Tommaso Mosca, Lorenzo Ferrari, Nicola Lacorte Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO PRO 52 AF Corse Matias Zagazeta, Jef Machiels, Gilles Stadsbader Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO SILVER 54 Dinamic GT Tanart Sathienthirakul, Francesco Simonazzi, Angus Whiteside Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO SILVER 58 Garage 59 Thomas Fleming, Louis Prette, Benjamin Goethe McLaren 720S GT3 EVO GOLD 59 Garage 59 Joseph Loake, Dean MacDonald, Jack Hawksworth McLaren 720S GT3 EVO PRO 60 JMW Motorsport TBA, TBA, TBA Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO PRO 63 TGI Team by GRT Franck Perera, Maximilian Paul, Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini Temerario GT3 PRO 64 HRT Ford Racing Arjun Maini, Fabio Scherer, Thomas Drouet Ford Mustang GT3 EVO PRO 65 HRT Ford Racing Maxime Oosten, Nicolas Baert, Eduardo Coseteng Ford Mustang GT3 EVO SILVER 66 Tresor Attempto Racing Sebastian Øgaard, Ariel Levi, Rocco Mazzola Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II SILVER 71 Selected Car Racing Frederik Schandorff, Malte Ebdrup, Simon Birch Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO GOLD 74 Kessel Racing Lorenzo Patrese, Dennis Marschall, Dustin Blattner Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO BRONZE 77 KPX Motorsport Jop Rappange, Nigel Schoonderwoerd, Yelmer Buurman BMW M4 GT3 EVO BRONZE 80 Lionspeed GP Ricardo Feller, Thomas Preining, Bastian Buus Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO PRO 84 Eastalent Racing Christopher Haase, Simon Reicher, Markus Winkelhock Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II PRO 87 Winward Racing Marvin Dienst, Gabriele Piana, Rinat Salikhov Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO BRONZE 88 Tresor Attempto Racing Daniele Di Amato, Carrie Schreiner, Gerhard Tweraser Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II BRONZE 89 Lionspeed GP Alex Fontana, Bashar Mardini, Patrick Kolb Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO BRONZE 91 Herberth Motorsport Ralf Bohn, Huub van Eijndhoven, Robert Renauer Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO BRONZE 93 Ziggo Sport Tempesta Racing Peter Dempsey, Christopher Froggatt, Eddie Cheever Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO BRONZE 96 Rutronik Racing Patric Niederhauser, Marco Mapelli, Luca Engstler Lamborghini Temerario GT3 PRO 98 Rowe Racing Philipp Eng, Jake Dennis, Marco Wittmann BMW M4 GT3 EVO PRO 99 Tresor Attempto Racing Dylan Pereira, Andrea Frassineti, Alex Aka Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II GOLD 111 CSA Racing Arthur Rougier, Simon Gachet, James Kell McLaren 720S GT3 EVO GOLD 222 2Seas Motorsport Kiern Jewiss, Charles Dawson, Reece Barr Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO BRONZE 269 High Class Racing Max Moritz, Klaus Bachler, Raphael Rennhofer Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO BRONZE 555 CSA Racing Romain Andriolo, James Higgins, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer McLaren 720S GT3 EVO SILVER 914 Razoon - more than racing Clemens Mühlbacher, Leo Pichler, Max Mutschlechner Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO BRONZE 991 Paradine Competition Darren Leung, James Kellett, TBA BMW M4 GT3 EVO BRONZE 992 Paradine Competition Christian Hahn, Josh Rowledge, TBA BMW M4 GT3 EVO SILVER 998 Rowe Racing Ugo de Wilde, Tim Tramnitz, Jens Klingmann BMW M4 GT3 EVO GOLD 999 GetSpeed Team PCX Racing Patrick Charlaix, Jordan Boisson, Marvin Klein Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO BRONZE

Has Portimao ever hosted an F1 race?

Portimao has hosted two F1 races as stand ins for the Covid affected campaigns of 2020 and 2021 - both being won by Lewis Hamilton.

However, it will be back on the calendar for the 2027 and 2028 seasons in a two-year agreement.

Portimao is the only Portuguese circuit to host an F1 race since Estoril in 1996.

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