Ralf Schumacher makes brutal Max Verstappen jibe towards Lando Norris

Lando Norris has not had an easy couple of races behind the wheel of the McLaren, and Ralf Schumacher has certainly noticed.

The world champion had to take evasive action behind the safety car at the Bahrain Grand Prix, to avoid crashing into his team-mate Oscar Piastri, dropping him two places down to P9.

If that embarrassment wasn't enough, what the McLaren driver avoided doing at Sepang he ended up doing anyway in Singapore when in trying to pass Piastri on the last lap of the sprint race for fourth, he wiped out the Australian and dropped himself down to eighth.

Article continues under video

Sadly for the 26-year-old, this is all bad timing as it came immediately after he called for Alpine's Franco Colapinto to be banned after crashing into his team-mate Pierre Gasly and himself at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Hamilton ally behind five five F1 title wins is now masterminding Verstappen renaissance

Schumacher calls out Norris

One former F1 driver who has been unimpressed with the British driver's performances in the last few races has been Schumacher, who following the McLaren clash made fun of Norris's recent quote saying he was comparable with Max Verstappen.

Schumacher told Sky Sports Germany: “I think the disappointment in Malaysia, with that embarrassing moment in the gravel trap, is still playing a role.

"And now this on top of it too. Given everything he [Norris] demands, and his claim that he is just as good or even better than Max Verstappen … Something like this has never happened to Max."

The former Williams and Jordan driver though did have some sympathy for Norris, blaming his McLaren team for the situation between the drivers even occurring.

He said: “That incident is being discussed anyway to make it clear that something like that must not happen again.

“But I also place part of the blame for this on the team. So close to the end, the team simply has to say: ‘Antonelli is coming, don’t do anything crazy, stay in your position and take the points.’”

READ MORE: F1 have announced a 10-year deal for new track and fans HATE the proposed layout

READ MORE: Max Verstappen to change race engineer as Gianpiero Lambiase steps aside