Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has stepped back somewhat from comments he made in a recently-released interview, in which he appeared to be angling for Fred Vasseur's job at Ferrari.

Horner has been looking for a way back into the sport since he was unceremoniously removed from his Red Bull role last summer, but has yet to find a team willing to make as many concessions in terms of power and an ownership stake that he would like.

➡️ READ MORE: Christian Horner backtracks on 'out of context' Ferrari comments

Haas confirm NEW F1 driver for the 2027 season

Haas have confirmed the signing of young Brazilian driver Rafael Camara to race in F1 alongside Ollie Bearman.

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Camara, 21, has joined on a 'multi-year' deal after beating out a number of other drivers for the role, including Leonardo Fornaroli and Ryo Hirakawa.

The Ferrari Driver Academy signee will replace experienced Frenchman Esteban Ocon alongside Bearman, giving the American team one of the youngest driver lineups on the grid – their combined age of 42 is three years shy of Fernando Alonso's 45 years.

➡️ READ MORE: Haas confirm NEW F1 driver for the 2027 season

Christian Horner reveals how F1 rivals 'tried to break Red Bull system' after his misconduct allegations

Christian Horner has lifted the lid on how he dealt with misconduct allegations in the middle of trying to run the Red Bull F1 team.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Horner was accused of inappropriate behaviour with a female employee, something he denied and following an independent KC investigation was cleared of any wrongdoing before the start of that campaign.

➡️ READ MORE: Christian Horner reveals how F1 rivals 'tried to break Red Bull system' after his misconduct allegations

Juan Pablo Montoya exposes 'ridiculous' offers being made for F2 seats

Former F1 star Juan Pablo Montoya has hit out at the 'ridiculous' figures some drivers are offering up just to be part of an F2 team.

The junior series is the last step on the road before F1, with a number of young drivers battling to be noticed, but the costs associated with getting a seat in the sport are higher than ever.

➡️ READ MORE: Juan Pablo Montoya exposes 'ridiculous' offers being made for F2 seats

F1 set to push ahead with Qatar and Abu Dhabi races despite missile strikes

F1 team principals told us last month that the sport was intending to make a final decision on its Qatar and Abu Dhabi races in the middle of October.

It is now the middle of October and, somewhat unexpectedly, both of those races remain on the calendar.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 set to push ahead with Qatar and Abu Dhabi races despite missile strikes