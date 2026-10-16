The first free practice session of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup is in the books and it was Christopher Haase who topped the timesheets in Portimao on Friday morning.

The Audi driver for Eastalent Racing set a blistering lap of 1:42.643, with Kelvin van der Linde in the Team WRT-BMW following just 0.004 seconds later.

F1 superstar Max Verstappen had to settle for P15 before his Mercedes-AMG fell further back during the closing stages to P20. You can watch all of Friday's action live by clicking here with FP2 beginning at 1245 local and UK time.

It was Verstappen himself who took charge of the opening stint in VT1 at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve. He spent 47 out of the 90 minutes behind the wheel, using his time on track to gather crucial data for the long runs.

However, his session was interrupted early on when he brushed wheels with Ezequiel Pérez Companc, lightly tapping the Saintéloc-Audi in turn three - a collision which is currently under review by the SRO stewards.

Verstappen is in action at Portimao.

WATCH LIVE: Max Verstappen at GT World Challenge Portimao

Van der Linde sets early pace as Verstappen hits the track

Kelvin van der Linde topped the times during the Friday morning free practice session with a lap of 1:42.467, leading a BMW one-two-three finish at that point. Jake Dennis in the ROWE Racing number-98 car was in second, while Max Hesse of Team WRT in the number-46 entry rounded out the top three. Completing the top five were the number-17 GetSpeed-AMG and the number-34 Walkenhorst-Aston Martin.

Verstappen fell just over half a second short of van der Linde’s best time with a lap of 1:43.046, earning him the 15th spot before he headed into the pits.

© SRO/JEP

Haase edges out Van der Linde by a fraction

Chris Lulham then took charge in the number 3 AMG for Verstappen Racing for about 20 minutes, while Ben Barnicoat later completed a short stint. With a few minutes remaining in the session, Verstappen returned to push for additional laps. In the end, his car dropped back to P20 in the first free practice.

Eastalent Racing’s Christopher Haase clinched the session’s fastest time, narrowly beating van der Linde’s earlier lap by just four-thousandths of a second. The number-99 Tresor Attempto-Audi finished third with a lap time of 1:42.686 courtesy of Alex Aka.

MotoGP great Valentino Rossi and his team finished FP1 in P5 in the standings, while former F1 star Nikita Mazepin was P17.

Free Practice 2 gets under way at 12.45pm local time (also 12.45pm in the UK). You can watch it live on the embed below:

Free Practice 1 Results from Portimao

The timesheets after FP1 in Portimao were as follows:

Pos Car # Class Drivers Team Car Time Gap 1 84 Pro Cup Christopher Haase, Simon Reicher, Markus Winkelhock Eastalent Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:42.643 - 2 32 Pro Cup Kelvin van der Linde, Jordan Pepper, Charles Weerts Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 EVO 1:42.647 0.004 3 99 Gold Cup Dylan Pereira, Andrea Frassineti, Alex Aka Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:42.686 0.043 4 98 Pro Cup Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann, Jake Dennis Rowe Racing BMW M4 GT3 EVO 1:42.689 0.046 5 46 Pro Cup Max Hesse, Valentino Rossi, Neil Verhagen Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 EVO 1:42.706 0.063 6 17 Pro Cup Ralf Aron, Maximilian Götz, Fabian Schiller Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:42.795 0.152 7 11 Bronze Cup Marcelo Tomasoni, Aaron Muss, Valentin Hasse-Clot Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 1:42.850 0.207 8 34 Pro Cup Christian Krognes, Jamie Day, Henrique Chaves natural elements by Walkenhorst Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 1:42.865 0.222 9 51 Pro Cup Tommaso Mosca, Lorenzo Ferrari, Nicola Lacorte AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO 1:42.892 0.249 10 30 Silver Cup Amaury Cordeel, Matisse Lismont, Ignacio Montenegro Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 EVO 1:42.902 0.259 20 3 Pro Cup Ben Barnicoat, Chris Lulham, Max Verstappen Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:43.046 0.403

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