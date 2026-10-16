F1 superstar Max Verstappen was at the centre of an early controversy during Friday's GT World Challenge action in Portimao.

The 29-year-old Red Bull ace's day got off to a turbulent start at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve and he ended up in front of the stewards after the very first free practice session.

The GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup powered by AWS kicked off at 8:45 a.m. local time in Portugal and Verstappen was the first to take the wheel of the No. 3 car.

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Just three corners into his out lap, the four-time world champion lost control and spun, courtesy of Ezequiel Perez Companc in the Sainteloc-Audi.

Frustrated and under the impression that Perez Companc had cut him off, Verstappen raised his hand in irritation.

WATCH LIVE: Max Verstappen at GT World Challenge Portimao

Warning and BWP for Verstappen

The stewards reviewed the incident and handed Verstappen a formal warning along with a Behaviour Warning Point (BWP). Accumulating three BWPs leads to a grid penalty but this is only the first for Verstappen.

Perez Companc explained to the stewards that he had been focused on the cars ahead and hadn’t seen Verstappen on his right. He described what happened as an unfortunate racing incident.

Verstappen, meanwhile, said he was attempting an overtake and expected the Audi to hold its line on the outside, claiming he was caught off guard when Pérez Companc steered inward.

Verstappen claimed he was caught off guard.

In their review, the stewards took into account some mitigating factors. The incident occurred during the first lap of the opening session, and the traffic ahead of the Sainteloc-Audi played a role in the Argentine driver’s chosen line.

VERSTAPPEN RESULTS: GT World Challenge practice times from Portimao