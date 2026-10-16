Haas officially confirmed on Thursday that Rafael Camara is set to make his Formula 1 debut in 2027.

The 21-year-old Brazilian has signed a multi-year contract with the American outfit, though the details of its duration remain under wraps.

With his entry into the top tier, the current leader in the Formula 2 standings will in theory replace 30-year-old Esteban Ocon, whose contract was confirmed not to be renewed after two seasons.

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For the 2027 season, Camara stands as the only rookie on the F1 grid. He will partner fellow 21-year-old Oliver Bearman, who is likely to stay on at Haas but it has yet to be confirmed.

Both drivers came through the Ferrari Driver Academy, Ferrari being the supplier of engines and parts for Haas.

After the announcement, Camara expressed his excitement, revealing: "I’m absolutely thrilled to join Haas as a Formula 1 driver. This is a pivotal moment in my career, and I’d like to thank Gene Haas and Ayao Komatsu for their trust.

"I’m also extremely grateful for the support of the Ferrari Driver Academy and my family, who have been there for me every step of the way."

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Rising toward F1

The Brazilian-born driver’s career took a decisive turn at the end of 2021 when, following several karting titles, he joined the Ferrari Driver Academy.

In 2022, he made the leap to single-seater racing, competing in three different Formula 4 championships. He finished second in the UAE championship and claimed third place in both the Italian and ADAC Formula 4 championships.

A year later, Camara continued his ascent by competing in the Formula Regional Middle East and the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA).

In the Middle East, he secured third place overall in 2023, while finishing fifth in the European FRECA championship.

In 2024, he again finished third in the Formula Regional Middle East before clinching the FRECA title later that year.

He then made his Formula 3 debut with Trident in 2025, winning the championship as a rookie with four wins and five pole positions.

On course for a Formula 2 title

This season, Camara is racing as a rookie in Formula 2 for Invicta Racing.

He currently leads the championship with 207 points, holding a narrow seven-point advantage over closest rival Nikola Tsolov.

So far, he has amassed six podium finishes, including wins in the main races in Spain, Belgium, and Azerbaijan.

If the Invicta Racing driver clinches this year’s Formula 2 title, he will make history as the only competitor to win the FRECA championship, Formula 3, and Formula 2 in consecutive seasons.

Two more Formula 2 race weekends remain this season, though the final rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are still under threat due to ongoing issues in the Middle East.

Komatsu impressed After Portimao test

Before signing his contract, Camara took part in a three-day TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) at the Portimao circuit in Portugal last August, driving the VF-25, last year’s car.

Reigning F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli and Haas reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa also participated in these evaluation sessions.

Team principal Komatsu highlighted that Camara’s performance in Portugal was a key factor in their decision.

"I’m extremely excited that we’ve secured such a young and exceptional talent like Rafael Camara," he said.

"His achievements in the junior categories speak for themselves. During our TPC program, he quickly adapted to the car, showing that he’s capable of much more than just raw speed."

Komatsu added: "Rafa created an environment that allowed him to perform at his best - each lap was remarkable. We’re eager to support and foster his growth at Haas by providing a nurturing environment."

Camara - 'remarkable' test according to his new Haas boss.

Team owner Haas echoed these sentiments, stating: "I’m looking forward to seeing what Rafael Camara can accomplish in F1, especially given his strong performances in Formula 3 and now in Formula 2.

"The challenges at this level are different, but as we saw with Ollie Bearman, a driver on a similar path from the Ferrari Driver Academy, these young talents are well-prepared and can immediately make a significant impact."

Camara's short sighted issue

One issue Camrara does have is his eyesight. He is short sighted (myopia) with a prescription of 2.75 and 2.50 and he has an astigmatism too.

Basically, he isn't going to be seeing corners coming up very well on a race track without assistance... which thankfully he does have with standard contact lenses good enough for him to see perfectly well.

This shouldn't stop him from having the potential to reach the very top of F1 - even Jacques Villeneuve won the world championship in 1997 wearing glasses under his crash helmet.

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