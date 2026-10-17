F1 superstar Max Verstappen was at the centre of an early controversy during Friday's GT World Challenge action in Portimao.

The 29-year-old Red Bull ace's day got off to a turbulent start at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve and he ended up in front of the stewards after the very first free practice session.

➡️ READ MORE: Christian Horner backtracks on 'out of context' Ferrari comments

Lewis Hamilton reveals why he plays detective at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has given detailed insight into the lengths he goes to being one of the world's best racing drivers.

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The seven-time F1 champion has been competing in the top tier of motorsport since 2007 and has the joint most amount of F1 titles along with Michael Schumacher.

➡️ READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals why he plays detective at Ferrari

Christian Horner makes bombshell Michael Masi admission over Abu Dhabi 2021 F1 controversy

Christian Horner has revealed just what he said to Michael Masi during those fateful moments which preceded the dramatic conclusion of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It remains one of the most hotly-debated moments in F1 history - Red Bull star Max Verstappen passing Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the final race of the season, to deny him a record eighth world title.

It was Verstappen who became world champion, but even now the debate rages as to whether it should really have happened.

➡️ READ MORE: Christian Horner makes bombshell Michael Masi admission over Abu Dhabi 2021 F1 controversy

Aston Martin alarm bells ring as former Honda chief makes worrying F1 engine claim

A former Honda executive has revealed a theory about why there has been a hierarchy change at the Japanese company and it paints a worrying picture for Aston Martin.

Honda rejoined F1 for 2026 as the engine supplier for the Aston Martin team, but the first season of their partnership has been nothing short of a shambles.

➡️ READ MORE: Aston Martin alarm bells ring as former Honda chief makes worrying F1 engine claim

F1 Rwanda bombshell ignites fury over ‘torture’ and ‘sportswashing’

F1 has come under heavy fire from Amnesty International for the decision to give Rwanda a 10-year contract to stage an African Grand Prix from 2030.

The landmark agreement was announced earlier this week, with the circuit to be built 40 kilometres south of the capital city of Kigali, adjacent to its new international airport.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 Rwanda bombshell ignites fury over ‘torture’ and ‘sportswashing’

Verstappen vs Ricciardo: How their relationship fractured and Horner made them pay

Christian Horner has revealed how the rivalry between Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo threatened to tear Red Bull apart - and how he made both F1 stars pay the price.

The former Red Bull boss has lifted the lid on the breakdown of their once-close relationship, revealing how their escalating tension led to a furious showdown and an unexpected punishment which left Ricciardo looking sick.

➡️ READ MORE: Verstappen vs Ricciardo: How their relationship fractured and Horner made them pay