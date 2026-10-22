Mercedes boss confirms plans for upgrades at US Grand Prix after Antonelli tease

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has confirmed that both of the team's drivers will run their new upgraded front wing at the US Grand Prix this weekend.

The front wing made a very brief debut last time out at the Singapore Grand Prix, affixed to only Kimi Antonelli's car, and only for the one hour of free practice running before sprint festivities got underway.

The team has insisted that the plan was always to whip the new equipment off the young Italian's car after just the hour of running, with deputy team principal Bradley Lord saying last week that 'the balance of risk didn’t favour' taking it into sprint qualifying or beyond.

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The Silver Arrows have looked vulnerable to the rest of the pack in recent weeks, with Max Verstappen winning each of the last two races comfortably, and even the Ferraris appearing to have better pace last time out in Singapore.

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Wolff: Latest upgrade package a full go for Austin

"Malaysia and Singapore were difficult weekends for us and we have worked hard to understand where we fell short," Wolff said in the team's pre-US Grand Prix preview this week.

"Austin gives us an opportunity to respond. We will run our latest update package on both cars as we continue to develop the car. The field is incredibly close, so we need to keep moving forward if we want to fight consistently at the front in the closing stages of the season."

He also nodded to the incredibly hectic schedule which, by the time the chequered flag falls in Abu Dhabi, will have seen teams racing nine times in just 11 weeks to round out the season.

"The United States Grand Prix begins another demanding triple-header," he said. "There is plenty at stake, but we won't get ahead of ourselves. The priority is the weekend in front of us: execute well, maximise our performance and take each race as it comes."

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