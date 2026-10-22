Red Bull set for major overhaul in 2027 despite Max Verstappen resurgence

Despite their resurgence in the second half of the 2026 season, Red Bull aren't planning on carrying over a great deal of their current car to next year.

It's unclear just how much of 2026's work will be relevant in 2027 – although Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has hinted that he believes strong development this year should lead to a strong car next year – but Pierre Wache has another take on the matter.

The Frenchman told RacingNews365 that 'more or less close to nothing will transfer' from this season to next, despite having created a car which has seemed like the class of the field at the last two races.

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Wache cited the cost cap as one of the reasons that the team aren't intending to take much from '26 into '27, with a number of teams trying to do their best to squeeze the most out of their imposed financial limitations week by week.

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Wache: Red Bull will transfer 'very small amount' of 2026 car

"There are some modifications to the regulations, and we have plenty of limitations on the car - and I'm sure others have different limitations," Wache explained.

"It is not good for the [cost] cap, so we try to transfer not as much; it is not good for the budget cap, but we try to make plenty of new parts on the car.

"More or less close to nothing will transfer [to 2027], because there are plenty [of areas] we think we have identified we can improve.

"[These are] in terms of packaging, aerodynamics, and mechanical, and we will transfer some stuff, but it will be a very small amount, like the gearbox and chassis will be different."

Vasseur: Development race different to last year

That statement feels in stark contrast to what Ferrari boss Vasseur said just last month, when he claimed that 80 per cent of the team's 2026 development work would be carried over to next season.

“We are not in the situation of 12 months ago,' he said. "Today, what we will develop, we will be able to carry it over on next year's project. We will continue to work, but perhaps on different things, different aspects.

“The development that we do now, 80 per cent will be carried over.”

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