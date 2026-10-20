The odds for this weekend's 2026 F1 United States Grand Prix make for grim reading if you are a fan of McLaren's Australian star Oscar Piastri.

A little over a year ago, the 25-year-old from Melbourne was leading the 2025 world championship title race, and driving at the peak of his powers. Now, in October 2026, he is an also-ran in the pecking order of F1's leading drivers.

Heading into this weekend's showdown in Austin, Piastri is being offered at huge 25/1 odds - more than double those quoted for his team-mate Lando Norris.

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Of the eight drivers in action for the top four teams, Piastri and Max Verstappen's Red Bull wingman Isack Hadjar are joint last. Quite the fall from grace for Piastri as he struggles to get to grips with the changes demanded by the 2026 regulations.

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Latest 2026 United States Grand Prix win odds

The resurgent Max Verstappen is the 11/10 favourite for Sunday's race (8pm UK, 3pm Eastern) after claiming back-to-back wins at the Bahrain and Singapore Grands Prix.

Kimi Antonelli, who could conceivably become the sport's youngest ever world champion on Sunday night, is next on 9/4.

Norris and Antonelli's Mercedes team-mate George Russell are both 11/1 chances, with the Ferrari pair Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both quoted at 12/1.

The latest odds - correct at 2100 BST on Tuesday October 20 - look like this:

2026 United States Grand Prix win odds Driver Team Odds Implied Win % Max Verstappen Red Bull 11/10 47.6% Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 9/4 30.8% George Russell Mercedes 11/1 8.3% Lando Norris McLaren 11/1 8.3% Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 12/1 7.7% Charles Leclerc Ferrari 12/1 7.7% Oscar Piastri McLaren 25/1 3.8% Isack Hadjar Red Bull 25/1 3.8%

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