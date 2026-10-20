Lewis Hamilton has received an unexpected tribute from a once bitter rival for the class he showed in the immediate aftermath of that agonising F1 title defeat at Abu Dhabi 2021.

It was perhaps the most agonising moment of Hamilton's long and illustrious career, but despite that he reacted with sheer class on the podium at Yas Marina.

➡️ READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton praised by bitter F1 rival over the moment his 'world fell apart'

Ferrari tipped for 2027 F1 title breakthrough as Lewis Hamilton receives major backing

Ferrari have been tipped to end their long world title drought in 2027 with Lewis Hamilton at the forefront of the Maranello renaissance.

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Two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi believes the Scuderia are on the track to success despite their 2026 season unravelling somewhat since the summer break.

➡️ READ MORE: Ferrari tipped for 2027 F1 title breakthrough as Lewis Hamilton receives major backing

Christian Horner makes heartbreaking accusation against Helmut Marko

Christian Horner has given a bleak account of the end of his long working relationship with Helmut Marko, with whom he was colleagues at Red Bull for two decades.

The Brit was brutally frank about his current relationship with the long-time Red Bull advisor, telling German newspaper Bild simply: "We don't have one."

➡️ READ MORE: Christian Horner makes heartbreaking accusation against Helmut Marko

Kelly Piquet calls for French rioters to stop trashing small businesses and F1 fans are outraged

Kelly Piquet has come under attack from F1 fans after weighing in on the absolute chaos going on in France right now.

Protests have turned into riots across the country with 1,200 people being arrested from the estimated 550,000 to have taken to the streets.

Buildings over 100 years old have been set alight in Limoges, including a townhall where the roof collapsed, while looting and vandalism across the country have targeted small and big businesses.

➡️ READ MORE: Kelly Piquet calls for French rioters to stop trashing small businesses and F1 fans are outraged

Kelly Piquet - under fire over France riots comments.

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari turmoil revealed by his brother

Lewis Hamilton's brother Nicolas has opened up on their relationship and how he has handled the move to Ferrari.

Nicolas is a half-brother to Lewis through their father Anthony's side. Anthony divorced from Lewis's mother Carmen Larbalestier when the seven-time world champion was two and once he remarried to Linda they had Nicolas in 1992.

➡️ READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari turmoil revealed by his brother

Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt F1 cars put up for sale in major McLaren decision

Formula 1 cars linked to Lewis Hamilton, Ayrton Senna and Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt are being put up for sale as McLaren prepare to part with five pieces of racing history.

The extraordinary collection includes a 2012 McLaren tested by Hamilton, two cars driven by Senna during testing in 1991 and a more recent machine driven by Pitt at the Circuit of the Americas.

The five cars are expected to command multimillion-pound prices, with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown backing the decision to put the historic machinery into private hands.

➡️ READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt F1 cars put up for sale in major McLaren decision

Mercedes set to bring major upgrade to US Grand Prix after recent struggles

Mercedes have revealed that they plan to bring a new front wing to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the US Grand Prix.

The wing actually debuted last time out in Singapore, getting one hour of practice on the front of Kimi Antonelli's car before being shelved for the rest of the weekend as the team reverted back to their previous iteration.

Mercedes deputy technical director Simone Resta revealed on the latest edition of the Nu Silver Arrows podcast that the team had never intended for the wing to be part of their Singapore plans beyond that FP1 session - but the team took that opportunity to learn a few things.

➡️ READ MORE: Mercedes set to bring major upgrade to US Grand Prix after recent struggles