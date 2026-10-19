Christian Horner has dropped another bombshell on the F1 paddock in his new book, claiming Mercedes wanted to sign him before eventually landing Toto Wolff.

The 52-year-old Horner spent two decades making Red Bull great before his shock sacking in July 2025. But things could have been very different had he accepted an offer from Niki Lauda back in 2013.

➡️ READ MORE: Christian Horner reveals 'dazzling' offer to become Mercedes team principal

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari replacement battle heats up as two F1 stars emerge

The battle to one day replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari is really starting to hot up.

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The 41-year-old Hamiton is contracted to the Scuderia through at least 2027, while team-mate Charles Leclerc now has a long-term deal at Maranello which runs into the next decade.

That means all eyes are on Hamilton and when he finally decides to call time on his glittering career, or Ferrari decide that their adventure together has run its course.

➡️ READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari replacement battle heats up as two F1 stars emerge

Honda boss admits devastating mistake behind Aston Martin's F1 nightmare

Outgoing Honda Racing Corporation president and CEO Koji Watanabe has admitted that the company 'wasted two years' in developing their F1 engine for Aston Martin.

Honda's disastrous re-entry into the F1 power unit game has been one of the louder storylines of the season, with the Adrian Newey-led team taking a leap in entirely the wrong direction with the Brit's first car for the team.

➡️ READ MORE: Honda boss admits devastating mistake behind Aston Martin's F1 nightmare

Watanabe admitted Honda's big mistake.

Max Verstappen steps in as British driver targeted by ugly fan abuse

Max Verstappen has spoken out after his Verstappen Racing team-mate Chris Lulham was targeted by angry fans following a costly incident at Portimao on Saturday.

23-year-old British star Lulham came under fire after receiving a drive-through penalty during the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup season finale, with some supporters blaming him for the team's ninth-place finish.

➡️ READ MORE: Max Verstappen steps in as British driver targeted by ugly fan abuse

F1 star Charles Leclerc dealt Monaco blow as controversial decision confirmed

The track layout for the Monaco Grand Prix will NOT be changing in a bid to promote more overtaking.

That was the message sent out by Automobile Club of Monaco president Michel Boeri this month, despite suggestions that alterations could be made to make the most glamorous race on the annual calendar more exciting.

The 87-year-old Boeri is seeking to extend his 54-year reign as president of that particular club, which organises the Monaco Grand Prix and serves as the motorsport governing body in the principality.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 star Charles Leclerc dealt Monaco blow as controversial decision confirmed

Former F1 team boss proposes radical fix after FIA qualifying error

Former F1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer believes the FIA should have employed a radical solution after 'human error' sparked Sprint Qualifying chaos at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The drama began when Friday's Sprint Qualifying 1 session was red-flagged after debris from Sergio Perez's Cadillac was left on track.

Once the SQ1 session was resumed, overtake mode was not switched back on, costing drivers up to 0.6 seconds in trying to improve their times to try and avoid finishing in the bottom six and missing out on a place in SQ2.

➡️ READ MORE: Former F1 team boss proposes radical fix after FIA qualifying error