Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed how Lewis Hamilton influenced his approach to leadership, with the seven-time F1 world champion teaching him an important lesson about the ability to change.

The pair enjoyed enormous success during Hamilton's 12 seasons with the Silver Arrows, winning six drivers' world championships together before the Brit departed for Ferrari at the end of 2024.

Speaking at the Asia Summit in Singapore, the Austrian explained how Hamilton's constant pursuit of improvement influenced his own thinking about leadership and personal development.

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Toto Wolff reveals what Lewis Hamilton taught him

Wolff highlighted Hamilton's determination to keep improving, explaining how the F1 legend continually questioned what he could do better.

“It’s something I learned from Lewis Hamilton, our driver. He has such a sense for perfection in a way that there is a constant feedback loop within him. How can I improve? Every single day."

'We are either tyrants' - Wolff

The Mercedes boss went on to explain how Hamilton had challenged the idea that people's personalities and ways of working were fixed and not open to change.

"And we know that you can never achieve perfection because also your targets change. But he’s an adult, and he’s taught me that contrary to what we think, we are not the end product.

"We think, okay, we have strengths and weaknesses. We have our personality. This is how we act. We are either tyrants in our organisation, or we have an embracing kind of style."

Wolff then explained how that lesson applied to his own leadership, particularly when it came to recognising mistakes and being willing to change his approach.

"And he taught me that if you realize that you have taken the wrong decisions or maybe that you have acted in the wrong way, change. And if you’re actively seeking to change, you will change. So when it comes to the leadership style, the adaptability is a moment where I had to change.”

The Mercedes success story continues

Wolff and Hamilton worked together for 12 seasons, during which the latter claimed 84 grand prix victories as well as those six drivers' championships. One of the sport's greatest ever partnerships.

Mercedes and Wolff are set to crown the latest superstar off the Silver Arrows conveyor belt in the coming weeks, with 20-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli about to become the sport's youngest ever world champion.

Antonelli leads the Drivers' standings by 102 points with just six races remaining, while Mercedes are also overwhelming favourites to become Constructors' champions.

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