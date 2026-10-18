The battle to one day replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari is really starting to hot up.

The 41-year-old Hamiton is contracted to the Scuderia through at least 2027, while team-mate Charles Leclerc now has a long-term deal at Maranello which runs into the next decade.

That means all eyes are on Hamilton and when he finally decides to call time on his glittering career, or Ferrari decide that their adventure together has run its course.

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Hamilton has definitely enjoyed an improved 2026 season after a disastrous baptism of fire with Ferrari in 2025. But the team is still struggling to overcome internal tensions and strategic blunders.

With the speculation about the future of team principal Fred Vasseur calming just a little after Christian Horner said he didn't really want the job, attention now turns back to the team's drivers.

For most of 2026 Hamilton's heir apparent at Maranello appeared to be another Brit in the shape of the talented Ollie Bearman, currently plying his trade with Haas. He is contracted to the Ferrari Driver Academy through the end of 2027, putting him firmly on the market if Hamilton extends for even a single year beyond his current deal.

Now though Bearman absolutely has competition, in the shape of the man who will be in the other Haas car in 2027 - young Brazilian prodigy Rafael Camara. Another star coming through the Ferrari Academy ranks.

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Haas vs Haas is a Ferrari audition in 2027

The 21-year-old Camara has been confirmed as Bearman's team-mate for 2027 after the American outfit decided to move on from French veteran Esteban Ocon.

While Haas chief Ayao Komatsu may bristle at suggestions his squad is now a 'Ferrari B team', there is zero doubt that the driver dynamic in 2027 will be one of the most fascinating subplots in F1.

Make no doubt, Bearman and Camara are not just in a battle to deliver points for Haas, they are also doing a real live dress rehearsal for Hamilton's seat one day.

If you don't believe us, then believe respected Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, which has effectively called on the race to succeed the seven-time world champion.

Giorgio Burreddu writes: "Everyone knows Lewis Hamilton won't be able to race forever. And two know it better than anyone: Rafael Camara and Oliver Bearman.

"Young champions are growing up. Their long-term goal is to compete for a place at Ferrari, with the hope that Lewis' seat will become a veritable throne for one of them."

Burreddu goes on to describe the exciting Camara as 'a racing phenomenon' - all of a sudden Bearman is not the red-hot favourite to replace Hamilton any more.

Huge excitement around 'incredible' Camara

The excitement at Haas when speaking about Camara is palpable, and we can safely assume that excitement is also being felt inside the hallowed confines of Maranello.

The hiring of the young Brazilian by Haas did not come purely as a result of his exploits in F2, but from a recent F1 test in Portugal which is already being spoken of in mythical terms.

Team principal Komatsu revealed: "It was really incredible the feeling he has got to understand the grip level - and adjust to all the conditions.

"In cool conditions, he set a pretty impressive lap time. Then the conditions got worse so the car becomes more difficult to drive - but he didn't panic at all.

"He just drove to the conditions. Then there was a four-hour gap and the conditions were different again. He started with a pretty good lap time - and then had two more runs. The rate of improvement was just incredible."

If those comments do not tell Bearman he is now in a battle, his own eyes definitely would. He was part of that Portugal test to give the team a useful performance benchmark so he witnessed it first-hand.

'Brilliant' Bearman still very much in the picture

Komatsu though is at pains to stress the 21-year-old from Chelmsford remains very much a key part of the team, despite the fact his renewal for 2027 has not yet been confirmed.

"It's a matter of time, but it's not fully under my control," said Komatsu.

"He's such a great guy to work with. His speed is totally clear. If you saw the race in Singapore, the overtakes that he did were amazing. The conviction he has, the accuracy he has - it's just brilliant.

"He is such a pleasure to watch and pleasure to work with and he's got such a positive personality and he motivates the team well."

So Haas at 2027 is a race within a race, and there is a much bigger prize in play. For now, Hamilton remains the man, but the next generation is already making its case.

With Bearman continuing to build his F1 credentials and Camara preparing for his own breakthrough, the battle to become the seven-time world champion's eventual successor could be one of the most intriguing storylines in the months ahead.

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